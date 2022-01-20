Princess Diana once wore this cheeky jumper and you can now buy it

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Princess Diana was known for her gorgeous ballgowns, Sloane Ranger style and of course, that wedding dress. But what has gone unnoticed is her impeccable sweater collection.

You’ll probably remember the iconic black sheep jumper, which many say was her subtle (or not so subtle) way of showing how she didn’t fit into the royal family.

There is one piece of knitwear she wore in the 80s, while pushing Prince William and Prince Harry on a swing, that was even more tongue in cheeky.

The knitted pink top featured the slogan ‘I’m a luxury…’ at the front and ‘few can afford’ at the back. Naturally, as a royal who was obviously very wealthy, it was particularly tickling.

Some might also say it was a little dig at Prince Charles, a way to show him she was too good for him, since we know her marriage was troubled from the beginning.

Gossip aside, it’s a fantastic jumper, and as luck would have it, you can actually buy it. It was reissued last year by New York-based label Rowing Blazers, the same company behind the black sheep jumper. Though it has sold out many times, it’s now been re-stocked and could be yours for £280.

The original jumper was by Gyles & George, whose designer said at the time, ‘Having met her, I knew she was somebody who had fun and liked to laugh. I think she appreciated the wit of the jumpers; the colours, the look, the style.’