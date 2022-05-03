Where to shop Princess Charlotte’s seventh birthday outfit

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Princess Charlotte celebrated her birthday on Monday...

When it comes to Princess Charlotte’s clothes, the seven-year-old is already somewhat of a style icon. We all know and love the Duchess of Cambridge’s wardrobe, and when dressing her children, Kate Middleton opts for trendy yet traditional outfits much like her own.

On Sunday, the Duke and Duchess released an adorable new photograph of Princess Charlotte to celebrate her birthday. The royal could be seen sitting in a field of bluebells beside the family’s dog, Orla. The photo was captioned: “Seven tomorrow!”

Princess Charlotte’s birthday portrait was taken at the family’s home in Norfolk, and many rushed to the comments section to point out Charlotte’s likeness to her parents.

In the photo, the seven-year-old could be seen wearing a bright blue cable knit jumper, layered over a polka dot polo shirt. You’ll be pleased to know that the shirt is from none other than high street retailer, Next. In fact, we think we’ve found the exact top online, and it’s still available to shop.

Three Pack Polo Tops, from £15 | Next

Made with 100% cotton that is lightweight and breathable, these tops feature a rounded polo collar, button placket and sweet puff sleeves. View Deal

If you don’t manage to get your hands on the top before it sells out, we love this similar style.

Girls’ Pretty Polo Shirt, £13 | JoJo Maman Bebe

Upgrade a classic piece with the Girls’ Pretty Polo Shirt, complete with a sweet Peter Pan collar and contrast floral buttons. View Deal

As for Charlotte’s jumper, the cable knit number is by Ralph Lauren, however it is no longer available in the blue. Not to fear, as the website has lots of alternatives, including this chic camel option.