Pantone’s peach fuzz is having a moment and we predict it’ll be even bigger come Spring

If you like to keep an eye out for the latest trends you’re undoubtedly pretty busy right now. With awards season in full force and fashion month ploughing onwards, there are many places to look to for inspiration. With so much going on, spotting the trends through the trees isn’t always easy, so we’ve done the hard work for you not just keeping track of the biggest red carpets and fashion week shows but also with our eyes on the FROWs, street stylers and social media posts so we don't miss a thing.

However, one trend that has been slowly turning up at every event we look at is one we're pretty surprised about. First scouted at the beginning of the year by colour experts Pantone, peach fuzz as they named it, definitely divided opinions. The most liked comment on the brand's announcement Instagram post declared “It doesn’t look good on anyone” while underwhelming, plain and bland all came up time and again.

Roll on a month however and just how wrong they were, as everyone seems to be embracing the warm, cosy hue and proving it doesn't just look great on everyone but it's slowly cementing itself as the shade to be seen in.

On the BAFTA red carpet, peach-toned dresses were a firm favourite with leading actress winner Emma Stone opting for a puff shoulder style from Louis Vuitton, Ayo Edebiri looking effortless in peach Bottega Veneta and Da’vine Joy Randolph opting for a contrasting peach and black gown by Robert Wun.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And it seems the BAFTA's isn't the only red carpet turning peach. Someone who’s proving themselves a true fan of the peach fuzz trend, is Saltburn actress Rosamund Pike who twirled in peach toned dresses at both the BAFTA nominees party and ahead of the Golden Globes in styles from Erdem and Molly Goddard respectively.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Meanwhile at fashion week around the globe, many opted for a smattering of peach fuzz rather than fully embracing the sweet shade. In Milan at Alberta Ferretti , influencer Sofia Resing paired a peach-toned satin shirt with brown silk trousers and a matching trench coat for a unique colour clash. Similarly in London the week prior, Mija Porter contrasted her neutral shirt and skirt combo with a pop of peach in the form of a relaxed jacket from Aeron. Is peach fuzz the perfect way to update last season's neutrals? We'd say so.

So, whether you’re choosing to wear the shade top to toe like the celebs or want to take your cue from the street stylers and add a pop of peach to your looks, check out our edit of the best peach pieces to shop now and get that (peach) fuzzy feeling.