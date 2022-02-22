Pamela Anderson is launching a vegan handbag collection

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

If you’re thinking of investing in a vegan handbag this season, then you may be intrigued to know that Pamela Anderson herself has launched her own cruelty-free collection.

After a successful collaboration in 2020 with Parisian brand Ashoka Paris, the actor and activist has teamed up with them again to create more PETA-approved designs (both have received awards from PETA in the past).

The Pamela Shopping Collection comprises of four different styles, each available in classic shades of black, red, terracota and nude.

They include a shopping bag, a backpack, a crossbody bag and a smaller evening pouch.

As for the vegan leather material, each bag is made of PETA-approved apple skin. The process involves using apple skin by-produce from orchards in Bolzano, Italy, which are then ground into powder and sent to a factory in Florence, which transforms it into apple skin leather.

A portion of the sales from the collection will go to the Pamela Anderson Foundation, which supports organisations and individuals that stand on the front lines in the protection of human, animal, and environmental rights.

Ashoka Paris is also donating part of its profits to animal protection associations.