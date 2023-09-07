OMNES has just released the perfect sustainable autumn collection with Naomie Harris

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you’re at all into sustainable fashion then you’ll probably be just as obsessed with OMNES as we are. They’re a climate positive, inclusive, and accessible brand who pride themselves on making responsibly-crafted fashion pieces at affordable price points.

It's why we consider OMNES to be one of the best sustainable clothing brands around! And if that wasn’t enough of a reason to peruse their fashion offering, they’ve just released a stunning new collection with award-nominated actress (and ex Marie Claire cover star) Naomie Harris.

(Image credit: OMNES)

The very first collab for the sustainable fashion brand, the collection aligns with both Harris’ and OMNES’ passion for responsibly crafted fashion. On the collab, Harris states: “When I first discovered Omnes it felt like I had finally found a brand that perfectly aligned with and embodied my ambitions to create a sustainable, size-inclusive, and affordable red carpet capsule collection.”

(Image credit: OMNES)

The four-piece capsule collection is available in UK sizes 6-20, and features four striking dresses, designed to be worn and loved for years to come - whatever the occasion or season. We love how each piece has a timeless elegance about it, while still standing out through bold colour or eye-catching detail.

Aside from raiding the best charity shops, pre-loved websites, and rental platforms, turning to sustainable fashion brands like OMNES for your new purchases is the best way to shop consciously, and that’s reflected in both their timeless designs and the materials they use.

(Image credit: OMNES)

True to OMNES’ sustainable ethos, each piece in the collection is made from natural and/or repurposed materials - we’re talking 100% organic cotton and deadstock fabrics. The pieces are selling fast, so we’d recommend checking them out ASAP.

You can shop the entire OMNES x Naomie Harris collection below

Amery dress £95 at OMNES This is probably my favourite of all the dresses in this collection (and is selling fast!). I adore the timeless yet eye-catching silhouette and the deep berry tone is perfect as we move into the new season. Larsen dress £75 at OMNES Priced at only £75, this 100% organic cotton number stays true to OMNES' point that sustainable fashion doesn't have to cost the earth. The tie detail on the sleeves and back add a playful feel to the maxi style. Blyde dress £165 at OMNES I've seen this dress in person and trust me - it's the perfect true red shade. The pleated detail drapes over the back to create a statement cape effect, adding an expensive and elegant feel to the timeless shape. Mariana dress £135 at OMNES You simply can't go wrong with an LBD, and the curved asymmetric neckline and intricate panelling on the hem make this a chic twist on a classic dress style. It's the only dress in the collection that's made using REPREVE® polyester that's derived from recycled plastic bottles.

Shop more of OMNES' new arrivals: