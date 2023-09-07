OMNES has just released the perfect sustainable autumn collection with Naomie Harris
Sustainable, affordable, and size-inclusive occasionwear? Yes please.
If you’re at all into sustainable fashion then you’ll probably be just as obsessed with OMNES as we are. They’re a climate positive, inclusive, and accessible brand who pride themselves on making responsibly-crafted fashion pieces at affordable price points.
It's why we consider OMNES to be one of the best sustainable clothing brands around! And if that wasn’t enough of a reason to peruse their fashion offering, they’ve just released a stunning new collection with award-nominated actress (and ex Marie Claire cover star) Naomie Harris.
The very first collab for the sustainable fashion brand, the collection aligns with both Harris’ and OMNES’ passion for responsibly crafted fashion. On the collab, Harris states: “When I first discovered Omnes it felt like I had finally found a brand that perfectly aligned with and embodied my ambitions to create a sustainable, size-inclusive, and affordable red carpet capsule collection.”
The four-piece capsule collection is available in UK sizes 6-20, and features four striking dresses, designed to be worn and loved for years to come - whatever the occasion or season. We love how each piece has a timeless elegance about it, while still standing out through bold colour or eye-catching detail.
Aside from raiding the best charity shops, pre-loved websites, and rental platforms, turning to sustainable fashion brands like OMNES for your new purchases is the best way to shop consciously, and that’s reflected in both their timeless designs and the materials they use.
True to OMNES’ sustainable ethos, each piece in the collection is made from natural and/or repurposed materials - we’re talking 100% organic cotton and deadstock fabrics. The pieces are selling fast, so we’d recommend checking them out ASAP.
You can shop the entire OMNES x Naomie Harris collection below
This is probably my favourite of all the dresses in this collection (and is selling fast!). I adore the timeless yet eye-catching silhouette and the deep berry tone is perfect as we move into the new season.
Priced at only £75, this 100% organic cotton number stays true to OMNES' point that sustainable fashion doesn't have to cost the earth. The tie detail on the sleeves and back add a playful feel to the maxi style.
I've seen this dress in person and trust me - it's the perfect true red shade. The pleated detail drapes over the back to create a statement cape effect, adding an expensive and elegant feel to the timeless shape.
Shop more of OMNES' new arrivals:
Silky slip dresses are so versatile - wear it now with sandals or layered with a chunky knit and boots once the weather turns. I adore the on-trend banana milk shade of this Iris dress.
You can't go wrong with a classic pair of beige relaxed-fit trousers - especially when they're made of a Tencel and cotton blend!
This silky midi dress is ideal for special occasions and comes in the most glorious lilac shade. It looks far more expensive than it actually is!
With autumn right around the corner, this light blue oversized shirt offers the perfect lightweight layer. It's the sort of piece you'll wear for every season, year after year.
This cropped cardigan comes in the most refreshing shade of olive green. Pair it with the matching skirt, jeans, or over a silky midi dress.
Valeza Bakolli is Marie Claire’s Junior Shopping Editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed, where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to being first on the scene to feature the latest fashion and beauty drops. She’s made it her mission to encourage people to shop mindfully and with purpose. That’s why she dedicates hours of her time every day to finding the best products online so you don’t have to - from small and sustainable businesses wherever possible, of course.
