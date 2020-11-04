Kate Middleton’s festive dress brand is having a Black Friday sale

Latest Stories
Remember that gorgeous red beaded dress Kate Middleton wore earlier this year for a reception at Buckingham Palace? Well you’ll be able to buy some very similar ones by the same label, Needle & Thread, at a reduced price in its Black Friday sale.
The occasionwear label, known for its beautiful beaded and embroidered gowns, has confirmed it will be offering 30-50% off selected styles this Black Friday & Cyber Monday, including ready to wear & kids collections.
The promotion will run from Tuesday 24th November until Tuesday 1st December 2020 on its online store, and here’s what’s worth buying.
Patchwork Sequin Dress in Ballet Slipper / Pink – £213 (40% off) WAS £355
With an emphasis on beautiful detailing, the Patchwork Sequin Dress has been crafted with embellished artwork reminiscent of vintage lace tablecloths.
Pennyflower Gown in Champagne / Blue – £199 (50% off) WAS £398
The intricate, embroidered artwork is inspired by Victorian, floral lace with a form fitting bodice and relaxed fluted sleeves giving an ethereal edge to the styling.
Desert Rose Lace Ballerina Dress in Chalk – £197 (50% off) WAS £395
A super feminine look featuring a beautiful all-over floral print taken from an early 1900’s hand-painted design.
Floral Diamond Chiffon Gown in Graphite – £207 (50% off) WAS £415
This eye-catching dress is adorned with a vintage-inspired print taken from an early 1900’s hand-painted fabric design.