Kate Middleton’s festive dress brand is having a Black Friday sale

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Remember that gorgeous red beaded dress Kate Middleton wore earlier this year for a reception at Buckingham Palace? Well you’ll be able to buy some very similar ones by the same label, Needle & Thread, at a reduced price in its Black Friday sale.

The occasionwear label, known for its beautiful beaded and embroidered gowns, has confirmed it will be offering 30-50% off selected styles this Black Friday & Cyber Monday, including ready to wear & kids collections.

The promotion will run from Tuesday 24th November until Tuesday 1st December 2020 on its online store, and here’s what’s worth buying.

Patchwork Sequin Dress in Ballet Slipper / Pink – £213 (40% off) WAS £355

With an emphasis on beautiful detailing, the Patchwork Sequin Dress has been crafted with embellished artwork reminiscent of vintage lace tablecloths. View Deal

Pennyflower Gown in Champagne / Blue – £199 (50% off) WAS £398

The intricate, embroidered artwork is inspired by Victorian, floral lace with a form fitting bodice and relaxed fluted sleeves giving an ethereal edge to the styling. View Deal

Desert Rose Lace Ballerina Dress in Chalk – £197 (50% off) WAS £395

A super feminine look featuring a beautiful all-over floral print taken from an early 1900’s hand-painted design. View Deal