Missoma Black Friday: Kate Middleton's favourite earrings are 20% off

The Missoma Black Friday sale has officially started, and now's the time to grab a bargain, including Kate Middleton's favourite earrings, which are currently 20% off.

Does Missoma do Black Friday?

It sure does! The sale has officially started, and you can expect up to 40% off everything on the site. You'll get a minimum of 20% off so it's a no brainer, including the fine jewellery section which has solid gold and diamond necklaces, bracelets and rings, the perfect investment pieces.

When does the Missoma Black Friday sale end?

You have until the end of Cyber Monday, which falls on Monday 27th November 2023, to shop the Missoma sale.

What to buy in the Missoma Black Friday sale

Like I said, the discounts are on everything, so the sky's the limit really. If want to emulate the Princess of Wales's style, then you can shop her favourite Missoma earrings, the Mini Charm Hoop earrings, which now come in a set. The interchangeable mini hoop earrings feature two of the brand's best-selling charms in one to mix and match, or mismatch. They're also a favourite with Florence Pugh. They are normally worth over £150, but are now discounted to under £80.

If you want to invest in some big ticket items such as gold and diamond necklaces, then Black Friday is a perfect time to snap those up. They are longer lasting thanks to materials such as 14ct solid gold and diamonds, though it has to be said that Missoma's everyday jewellery is also great quality: I've had some pieces for a few years and they haven't budged.

Also included are the brand’s latest AW’23 collections including their collaborations with Harris Reed, Lucy Williams and Savi.

Here's my edit of the best items to shop in the Missoma Black Friday sale.