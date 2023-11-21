Missoma Black Friday: Kate Middleton's favourite earrings are 20% off
Plus some other jewellery styles reduced by 40% off
The Missoma Black Friday sale has officially started, and now's the time to grab a bargain, including Kate Middleton's favourite earrings, which are currently 20% off.
Does Missoma do Black Friday?
It sure does! The sale has officially started, and you can expect up to 40% off everything on the site. You'll get a minimum of 20% off so it's a no brainer, including the fine jewellery section which has solid gold and diamond necklaces, bracelets and rings, the perfect investment pieces.
When does the Missoma Black Friday sale end?
You have until the end of Cyber Monday, which falls on Monday 27th November 2023, to shop the Missoma sale.
What to buy in the Missoma Black Friday sale
Like I said, the discounts are on everything, so the sky's the limit really. If want to emulate the Princess of Wales's style, then you can shop her favourite Missoma earrings, the Mini Charm Hoop earrings, which now come in a set. The interchangeable mini hoop earrings feature two of the brand's best-selling charms in one to mix and match, or mismatch. They're also a favourite with Florence Pugh. They are normally worth over £150, but are now discounted to under £80.
If you want to invest in some big ticket items such as gold and diamond necklaces, then Black Friday is a perfect time to snap those up. They are longer lasting thanks to materials such as 14ct solid gold and diamonds, though it has to be said that Missoma's everyday jewellery is also great quality: I've had some pieces for a few years and they haven't budged.
Also included are the brand’s latest AW’23 collections including their collaborations with Harris Reed, Lucy Williams and Savi.
Here's my edit of the best items to shop in the Missoma Black Friday sale.
Penny Goldstone is the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire
Penny grew up in France and studied languages and law at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris before moving to the UK for her MA in multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University. She moved to the UK permanently and has never looked back (though she does go back regularly to stock up on cheese and wine).
Although she's always loved fashion - she used to create scrapbooks of her favourite trends and looks, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss' boho phase - her first job was at MoneySavingExpert.com, sourcing the best deals for everything from restaurants to designer sales.
However she quit after two years to follow her true passion, fashion journalism, and after many years of internships and freelance stints at magazines including Red, Cosmopolitan, Stylist and Good Housekeeping, landed her dream job as the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK.
Her favourite part of the job is discovering new brands and meeting designers, and travelling the world to attend events and fashion shows. Seeing her first Chanel runway IRL at Paris Fashion Week was a true pinch-me moment.
