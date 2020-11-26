Meghan Markle’s DeMellier handbag is currently 20% off

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

One of Meghan Markle’s favourite designer handbags has been reduced in the Black Friday sale, so if you want to emulate the Duchess’s style, now’s the time to do it!

It’s by luxury label DeMellier and you can get 20% off everything on its site, by entering the code BF20 at checkout.

Meghan wore the bag on a number of occasions, including a visit to Cardiff with Prince Harry in 2018. And she isn’t the only royal fan either, as Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall has also worn the exact same style, though in different colours, on numerous occasions.

Other Royals including Pippa Middleton and Princess Beatrice are fans of the brand and have been spotted wearing past season designs, so it definitely has the royal seal of approval.

We know the Duchess of Sussex is also a fan of sustainable fashion, and DeMellier is produced ethically and sustainably. The leather is sourced from a leading Italian tannery awarded Gold rating by the European Leather Group and the canvas is made in Spain of organic cotton.

The bags are handcrafted in DeMellier’s trusted family-owned factory in the South of Spain. Their A Bag, A Life program means that for every bag purchased, a donation is made to SOS Children’s Villages—a charity that funds vaccines and medical treatments for children in over 136 countries.