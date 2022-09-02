Ever wondered what Meghan Markle’s home smells like? We’ve found her favourite candle

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

If it's good enough for a Duchess...

The Duchess of Sussex has been making headlines recently after her interview with The Cut. It’s safe to say that people have been loving all of Meghan’s outfits (her white suit was our personal favourite), but there was something else that caught our attention.

At the beginning of the piece, we got an insight into the Duchess’s dreamy Montecito home, and we even found out what Meghan’s favourite candle is. Curious? We thought so.

‘Meghan, relaxing in a cozy chair, gazes over all that is climate-controlled and high-ceilinged and sun-dappled and perfectly marshmallowy, and hers,’ the interview reads. ‘An invisible hand has lit a Soho House–branded rose-water candle (the founder, Nick Jones, is a friend from “long before I met Harry,” she says), and that scent fills the air’.

The Rose Water candle by Soho House is just as chic as you’d expect, with minimal packaging and a scent inspired by the Walled Garden at Babington House.

It’s no surprise that it sold out in no time, but have no fear, as we’ve rounded up some of the best rose scented candles below. Keep on scrolling and get ready to make your house smell like royalty…

The best rose candles to buy now:

Red Roses Home Candle, £55 | Jo Malone

You can’t go wrong with a bit of Jo Malone. Fill the air with a bright burst of freshly cut roses and a fresh hint of lemon. View Deal

Byredo Burning Rose Candle, £31 | Cult Beauty

How chic is this packaging? This candle flickers between romantic notes of rose petals and rose absolute before sinking with grace into a dark, alluring mix of leather, violet and ebony woods. View Deal

Diptyque Roses Scented Candle, £154 | Selfridges

If you really want to treat yourself, go for this Diptyque number. Designed to evoke traditional British rose gardens and crushed pot pouri, this candle is a floral blend of several varieties of roses. View Deal

Overdose Nudesse Candle, £46 | Cult Beauty

The rose at the heart of this candle is loved for its signature, honeyed aroma. Plus, it will make a statement wherever you decide to display it. View Deal

Molton Brown Rhubarb and Rose Candle, £39 | Lookfantastic

Molton Brown’s candle offers a fresh take. Opening with notes of grapefruit, yuzu and lemongrass, the aroma transitions into a heart of rhubarb leaf, rose and spearmint, before settling on a base of vanilla, musk and spun sugar. View Deal

Boy Smells Rosalita Candle, £36 | Cult Beauty

This candle will fill your space with a scent that’s sexy, rich and alluring. Indulge in decadent rose petals, spicy Spanish saffron and rich leather accords with top notes of fruity, blackcurrant-inspired cassis, soft, woody cedarwood and cosy amber. View Deal

