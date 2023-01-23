Mango just launched a circular denim collection, made from recycled and recyclable materials

It's a widely known fact that denim (opens in new tab) is one of the more environmentally taxing materials in our wardrobe. In fact, Good on You (opens in new tab) reports that Levi's once stated that producing a single pair of jeans requires more than 3,000 litres of water.

That's why, we're always on the lookout for sustainably made (opens in new tab) denim, and today Mango just launched its own iteration created with circularity in mind. Made from materials that are both recycled and recyclable (opens in new tab), Mango has thought about every step of a garment's life cycle within this collection. The range has been made from a single type of fibre and contains minimal trimmings, which means the items can easily be recycled in years to come if need be.

Of course, this is just one step in the right direction for Mango. As a brand, Mango aims to become increasingly sustainable as the years go on, and by 2030, the brand has said that it hopes all of its garments will be made from recycled fibres or materials of a sustainable origin (opens in new tab).

For the circular denim campaign, Mango has teamed up with model Indira Scott, who explained why being the face of a recyclable collection really resonated with her. "I just remember my developmental ages like it was kind of the birthing of ‘reduce, reuse, recycle,'" Scott said.

"I feel like for me, personally—and I think a lot of people around my age relate—feeling this kind of utter responsibility to take care of our planet because we could be the last generation that’s really going to affect how the next generations live."

From cargo trouser (opens in new tab) silhouettes to denim blazers and the cutest cropped jacket, keep scrolling to shop Mango's new circular denim collection below.

Shop Mango's Circular Denim Collection: