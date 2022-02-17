This £70 dress is selling like hot cakes

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

If you’re looking for your next party dress, then you can stop, because I’ve found it for you. You’ll have to be quick though, it’s selling extremely fast after being shared several times by influencers on Instagram.

It’s easy to see the appeal: it’s just the right side of sexy with its side slit and cut-out details, and bang on trend for SS22 – revealing details were all over the catwalk at fashion weeks, from Jacquemus to Jonathan Simkhai.

Then there’s the attractive price point, it’s only £69.99 at high-street chain Mango, plus it’s a flattering midi length, making it a little more versatile in terms of which events you want to wear it to. In other words, it’s great for wedding season.

Side slit dress – £69.99 at Mango

This dress is an online exclusive only, so you won’t be able to get your hands on it in store. It’s part of the Committed collection, meaning products that have been produced using sustainable fibres or processes, reducing their environmental impact. View Deal

Fashion journalist and author Katherine Ormerod gave her followers a heads up on her Instagram stories, taking a break from her New York Fashion Week content.

At the time it hadn’t even launched yet, and she was ready to add it to her basket. Just a few hours later, it went live, and lo and behold, it’s already sold out in one size, and has low stock in others.

So if you want a bit of the action, it’s now or never.