Over 800 people are waiting for this bag to launch

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Though you might think of Lulu Guinness as the label behind the frankly iconic lips clutch bag, it has changed a lot over the past year, under the helm of newly appointed creative director David Hodgson (previously at Loewe, Coach, Joseph and Proenza Schouler).

And he’s certainly doing something right, because his new collection, which is launching on 12th October, has a waitlist of 800 people and counting.

With the mentality that bags should be kept on the table and not on the floor, the Red Carpet collection features bags that have that quintessential British cheekiness, but with a chic spin.

Industry insiders including Jessie Bush, Monikh Dale, Blanca Miro and Ellie Delphine are already fans, having been spotted with the shell and present bags on their Instagram feeds. It seems like it’s the perfect clutch bag for partying at home.

If you want to get in on the action, you can add your name to the waiting list, to be notified as soon as the styles launch, or you can set a reminder for the 12th, though others might be notified first and you wouldn’t want to miss out.

ADD YOUR NAME TO THE WAITING LIST HERE

As you’ll see from your favourite Instagrammers, you can dress up the bag with a pretty dress, or down with an oversized knit and wide leg cashmere trousers.

We definitely want in.