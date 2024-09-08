I'm calling it: Longchamp's Le Roseau is this season's it-bag

I know, I know, Le Roseau by Longchamp is not exactly a new designer handbag. In fact, it's been around for more than three decades.

Fun fact: it takes its name from the French word for reed, a plant which bends but never breaks. Coincidence or not, it has never lost its lasting appeal.

First popularised by fashion editors in the 90s, it became an instant icon thanks to its sleek and sophisticated design, complete with a signature bamboo-inspired toggle.

But not ones to rest on their laurels, Longchamp have re-imagined the style for Autumn/Winter 2024, and it's for this reason that I'm calling it: it's going to be THE bag of the season.

For AW24, The Roseau is adapting to our busy lifestyles, morphing and sizing up to accommodate laptops for days in the office (chic work bag? Yes please!), and down for evenings out.

In keeping with our ever changing tastes, their are now plenty of new colourways, from timeless neutrals (nude, black and brown) to vibrant hues (bright orange and Pantone 267C green - yes, Brat green is here to stay).

In a nod to the editors that first made it famous, the Roseau has been shot paparazzi-style for the new campaign on editors and stylists, including Susie Bubble, Georgia Medley and Sarah Harris.

The perfect ladylike handbag - one of Autumn/Winter 2024's biggest accessories trends - it can be worn any which way, carried by the hand or slung over the shoulder for more casual vibes. Shop yours now before it's too late.