I'm calling it: Longchamp's Le Roseau is this season's it-bag
It's been re-imagined for Autumn/Winter 2024
I know, I know, Le Roseau by Longchamp is not exactly a new designer handbag. In fact, it's been around for more than three decades.
Fun fact: it takes its name from the French word for reed, a plant which bends but never breaks. Coincidence or not, it has never lost its lasting appeal.
First popularised by fashion editors in the 90s, it became an instant icon thanks to its sleek and sophisticated design, complete with a signature bamboo-inspired toggle.
But not ones to rest on their laurels, Longchamp have re-imagined the style for Autumn/Winter 2024, and it's for this reason that I'm calling it: it's going to be THE bag of the season.
For AW24, The Roseau is adapting to our busy lifestyles, morphing and sizing up to accommodate laptops for days in the office (chic work bag? Yes please!), and down for evenings out.
In keeping with our ever changing tastes, their are now plenty of new colourways, from timeless neutrals (nude, black and brown) to vibrant hues (bright orange and Pantone 267C green - yes, Brat green is here to stay).
In a nod to the editors that first made it famous, the Roseau has been shot paparazzi-style for the new campaign on editors and stylists, including Susie Bubble, Georgia Medley and Sarah Harris.
The perfect ladylike handbag - one of Autumn/Winter 2024's biggest accessories trends - it can be worn any which way, carried by the hand or slung over the shoulder for more casual vibes. Shop yours now before it's too late.
Shop Lonchamp Le Roseau bag
Penny Goldstone is the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, covering everything from catwalk trends to royal fashion and the latest high street and Instagram must-haves.
Penny grew up in France and studied languages and law at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris before moving to the UK for her MA in multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University. She moved to the UK permanently and has never looked back (though she does go back regularly to stock up on cheese and wine).
Although she's always loved fashion - she used to create scrapbooks of her favourite trends and looks, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss' boho phase - her first job was at MoneySavingExpert.com, sourcing the best deals for everything from restaurants to designer sales.
However she quit after two years to follow her true passion, fashion journalism, and after many years of internships and freelance stints at magazines including Red, Cosmopolitan, Stylist and Good Housekeeping, landed her dream job as the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK.
Her favourite part of the job is discovering new brands and meeting designers, and travelling the world to attend events and fashion shows. Seeing her first Chanel runway IRL at Paris Fashion Week was a true pinch-me moment.
