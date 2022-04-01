Lizzo is launching an inclusive shapewear collection

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Move over Kim Kardashian, there’s a new shapewear queen in town, or there will be soon in any case: Lizzo is launching her first collection of undergarments with Kate Hudson’s Fabletics company on 12th April.

Titled Yitty, the line will make you feel ‘good as hell’ and will include bodysuits, smoothing shorts, tanks, unitards and more.

Lizzo, aka Melissa Viviane Jefferson, told Forbes she wanted to create her own range after trying to conform to Hollywood beauty standards, using tight shapewear to do so.

‘I have spent the entirety of my life trying to change the way that I look or reshape my body. As if I had to inflict some sort of pain upon it to fit into an archetype or a standard of beauty. I’ve been wearing shapewear–tight-pinching corsets and underwear bottoms–for a very long time; since I was in fifth or sixth grade. It was really painful and I really felt that it shouldn’t be this way; we shouldn’t be ashamed of our bodies and we shouldn’t have to wear these contraptions to feel beautiful,’ she said.

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

The designs will be bold and colourful but will also include nude colours to match every skin tone, and they will come in sizes 6X to XS.

Lizzo explains, ‘What is really different about Yitty is that we are designing collections in bold colors and prints that are meant to be exposed, styles that are technically designed to be worn as your under layer but cute enough to wear alone.’

As for the name, it was inspired by the nickname Lizzo’s aunt gave her as a child, and represents strong women with bold energy.

The collection will be available from 8am on Yitty.com and here’s hoping they deliver to the UK.