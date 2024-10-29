I'm going to let you in on a secret—Kylie Jenner's latest it-bag is from the high street
Who needs a Birkin anyway?
While I haven’t personally seen inside Kylie Jenner’s dressing room, I can say with near certainty that she has a pretty impressive bag collection. In the past month alone, she’s been spotted carrying Miu Miu’s Wander, an Amina Muadi mini bag and The Row’s Edith, proving that when it comes to accessories she has seriously good taste.
So, when she posted a selfie with a chic-looking black bag slung over her shoulder last week, I’ll be honest, I nearly didn’t pay attention to it assuming either my pre-pay day bank balance wouldn’t stretch to her levels or it would be a limited edition style I could only dream of getting my hands on. Imagine my surprise then to learn it was not only an affordable handbag she was styling with her crisp white t-shirt but that it was from the British high street too, and it's still in stock. Yep, that’s the trifecta of good fashion news I needed today.
On closer inspection, it’s no surprise Kylie chose to add Kurt Geiger’s Kensington Drench bag to her collection. Featuring a plush, quilted design, tonal black chain strap and made from soft lambskin leather, it looks seriously expensive despite its £189 price tag. Plus, the mini size, which Kylie opted for, is perfect for wearing every day without looking too bulky—and can easily be carried into the evening too. Like I said, Kylie has good taste when it comes to accessories.
If you want to steal her style, Kylie’s actual bag is still in stock on the Kurt Geiger website alongside the regular and XXL sizes if you need a little extra space. I must say, all three look incredibly chic, and I can already picture the XXL making the perfect work bag for busy days in the office. Keep scrolling to shop them for yourself…
Shop the Kurt Geiger Kensington Drench Bag
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.
