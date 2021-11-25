Kate Middleton’s party dress brand Self Portrait is having an incredible sale

Kate Middleton turned heads at an event she hosted in September for her Hold Still photography project, thanks to the gorgeous Self Portrait dress she wore.
Self-Portrait Black Friday quick links:
- Net-A-Porter: Get 30% off Self-Portrait dresses
- Self-Portrait: Get over £100 off loads of styles
- FARFETCH: Up to 40% off Self-Portrait dresses
- The Outnet: Up to 70% off Self-Portait dresses (old season)
The cream all-in-one style featured a boucle blazer with a belt and a pleated skirt finished off with lace. The Duchess is a big fan of the brand and has worn it for other events before.
Whilst that particular style isn’t reduced in the Black Friday sale, I’ve found PLENTY of amazing alternatives for you.
SELF-PORTRAIT Lace and satin-trimmed crepe playsuit,
was £330 now £231 at Net-A-Porter
Self-Portrait’s playsuit is such an elegant and unique choice for contemporary brides. Tailored from ivory crepe, it has a slim fit detailed with satin peak lapels and delicate lace trims along the relaxed shorts.
As well as the royal, the brand counts many celebrities amongst its fans, including Beyonce, Reese Witherspoon and Kristen Stewart.
SELF-PORTRAIT Belted metallic woven blazer dress,
was £380, now £304 with code SELFCCE at Selfridges
This gorgeous style is a shorter version of the one Kate Middleton wore and it’s a beauty.
Leaf Sequin Midi Dress,
was £420, now £335 at Self-Portrait
This shimmering look is perfect for any winter events, and we can totally see Duchess Kate wearing it.
Self-Portrait belted plaid midi dress,
was £537 now £520 at Farfetch
An extra 20% off will be applied at checkout off this lovely pleated dress, which is smart enough for work.
SELF-PORTRAIT Plissé chiffon gown,
was £350 now £175 (50% off) at The Outnet
This regal style is a full 50% off at The Outnet and you might even get an extra discount on it at the checkout. Perfect.