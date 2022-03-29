The internet is freaking out over how similar these Kate and Diana photos are

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

You would be forgiven for missing the last of Kate Middleton and Prince William’s Caribbean tour photos, what with all the Oscars news, ranging from Will Smith’s slap, to women dominating the Oscars and all those fabulous red carpet gowns.

Those who did pay attention have been thoroughly freaking out – in the best way possible – over the similarities between Kate’s last outfit and one Princess Diana wore in 1983, while on her tour of Australia with Prince Charles, shortly after their wedding.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a yellow Alessandra Rich dress to depart the Bahamas, and it had a decidedly 80s feel to it, thanks to a bold floral print as well as puff sleeves and a bow on the bodice.

Not only were these last details reminiscent of the neckline of Princess Diana’s wedding gown, but the dress itself was an echo of the yellow frock Princess Diana wore in 1983. As you’ll notice from the picture above, both pairs were photographed while on the move, Kate on a plane and Diana on what appears to be a boat.

It’s of course likely to be a coincidence, however the fact that both dresses seem to be from the same era, and both women wore them on their official travels, could indicate that Kate took inspiration from her late mother-in-law’s wardrobe.

While her Alessandra Rich dress will set you back £1,655, I have found some alternatives for you, which you can shop above.