Kate Middleton’s New Balance trainers are 40% off in the Black Friday sale

When it comes to off duty looks, when Kate Middleton isn’t wearing her favourite Superga trainers, she opts for her other go-to: New Balance trainers.
Now you too can add a touch of royalty to your wardrobe because New Balance has an insanely good Black Friday sale. It’s offering 40% off on dozens of styles right now, and if you can wait an extra day, from tomorrow you can get an extra 20% off sale items with the discount code CYBER20.
All those deals will end on Cyber Monday, which is Monday 30th November, so make sure you stock up before it’s too late. here are some of my favourite trainers:
Women’s 997H trainers, Now £52.50 (
Were £75.00)
These trainers are very similar to the ones Kate wore at the King’s Cup, and are great for sports.
Women’s 680v6 trainers Now £49 (
Were £70)
These are another great training option, and the colourway is subtle yet fashion-forward.
Women’s 996 trainers Now £45 (
Were £75)
These aren’t great for sports but they’re a great fashion trainer option.
Women’s 608 trainers Now £42 (
Were £60)
Chunky trainers or ‘dad trainers’ are still going strong and these are a great entry point into the trend.
Kate Middleton has several pairs of New Balance trainers in her collection. She’s been spotted wearing light grey ones (similar to the ones above) at the King’s Cup Race, and a pair of navy shoes to play football on an engagement with Prince William in Belfast.
It seems they’re her go-to for any physical activities.