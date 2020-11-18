Kate Middleton’s favourite dress brand is having a sale

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Duchess of Cambridge has a few favourite clothing brands she loves to wear during both official engagements and downtime at home.

Kate is a big fan of British brands and the high-street, and one of her top labels is no doubt L.K.Bennett. She owns several of its dresses, including several shirt dresses as well as tailored pencil dresses.

She has also been spotted wearing its signature suede pumps, as well as a few clutch bags which are so handy for those royal outings (and FYI that’s why she always carries them in her left hand).

If you’re a fan of the Duchess’ style, you’re in luck, because L.K.Bennett is having a flash sale for Black Friday, offering 30% off everything from Monday 23rd November to Monday 30th November.

It’s the perfect opportunity to build an investment wardrobe including wool-rich coats and beautiful shoes crafted in Italy and Spain from the finest leathers.

If you want to dress up for party season though, you’ll be pleased there are plenty of wonderfully frivolous buys including sequin and silk dresses.

Here are my top buys below. Add them to your basket now, and shop them in the sale on Monday.