These 6 influencer collaborations are about to sell out, so hurry

I have a confession to make: I'm a bit addicted to influencer collaborations. Not only is it the perfect way to emulate my favourite content creators' styles, but they're great to support independent fashion labels too. And I'm not the only one it seems, since they very often sell out quickly (ah, the power of social media).

With that in mine, here are six collabs I'm getting now before they are gone forever.

Monikh x Daphine

After the success of her first collecton with London-based jewellery label Daphine, Monikh is back with a second drop and it's possibly even more gorgeous than the first. It is a mix of new pieces and reinterpreted pieces from the first collection, bringing in more earthy elements including jade and jasper stones (a symbol of good luck, abundance, peace and well-being) as well as silver pieces.

Each piece is named after a woman special to her heart, including her mother and sisters. “Monikh really put us on the map from the start. Her unwavering support over the years has been integral to our success. Working with her on this collection has been effortless and we are in love with the pieces,” say Daphine founders Damasia Ball & Philippine de Follin.



Hannah Lewis x Klayd

Stylist and content creator Hannah Lewis has put her signature timeless, casual-chic stamp on her collection, in collaboration with Klayd. It consists of nine everyday wardrobe staples including tanks, shorts and dresses, as well as trousers, skirts and cardigans. Classic, neutral colourways include white, black and mocha.

Labeca X Laura Wills

Labeca and Laura Wills, aka The Fashion Bug, have teamed up for a high-summer 2024 collection that is full of versatile and timeless pieces that will work just as well in the city as they will on the beaches of Ibiza. Think linen separates, backless dresses and blazers, all in a paired-back palette of red, white and black.

Polly Sayer x Daisy London

Content creator Polly Sayer, known for her easy-to-wear and stylish outfits, brings her expertise to the jewellery world with this collection with Daisy London. Bringing together their love of vintage pieces, this capsule celebrates the art of layering with chunky chains, hoops and rings, in a mix of gold and silver.

Lucy Williams x Free People

Influencer Lucy Williams has travelled around the world, so knows a thing or two about holiday wardobes. Which is why she's collaborated with Free People on a capsule that will have you wanting to book a holiday ASAP. But make no mistake, these linen separates, accessories and summer dresses will stay in your wardrobe long after your tan has faded.

Daphne Oz x Soru Jewellery

US influencer and presenter Daphne Oz has teamed up with London-based label Soru for a gorgeous collection of statement pieces, including gold earrings, bracelets and charms.

Daphne explains: "The Siren collection draws from the Divine Feminine and the abundance of that creative, beautiful spark. Inspired by everything from a 6th century Byzantine amphorae necklace, to a pair of spherical statement earrings from my grandmother, to the modern incarnation of a shimmering gold mesh cross my mother would have worn in the 90s, there is something for everyone. Each piece is named for three generations of women in my family — and a choice few favourite carbs! A dream combo."