Gisele proves great denim really is all you need to make an outfit

What more do you need?

Gisele Frame Denim Jacket Hand in face
(Image credit: FRAME)
Jump to category:
Jazzria Harris
By Jazzria Harris
published

If there’s one person who can make us fall in love with an item in our wardrobe, it’s model Gisele Bündchen and her latest campaign for Californian fashion house, FRAME, has done just that. Shot by iconic fashion photographer, David Sims, the campaign features model Gisele in the brand's new season denim pieces alongside paired back styling, proving a great piece of denim really is all you need to make a standout outfit.

Gisele Frame Denim Jeans

(Image credit: FRAME)

Wait, before you ask what am I thinking, I’m not suggesting you step out in the brand’s extreme flares alone à la Gisele (unless that’s your jam, in which case I empower you to do so), but when denim is this good you need very little else to create a look that feels put together. 

Picture them worn with a simple white tee and pointed stiletto boots for an effortless everyday look, or the MC denim jacket with a satin slip skirt and slingbacks for a relaxed day in the office. By channelling FRAME and Gisele’s understated approach to dressing, we can rethink our relationship with denim elevating the wardrobe staple to the next level. 

Gisele Frame Denim Jacket

(Image credit: FRAME)

The Denim Icons campaign marks a new creative era for the fashion house, reflecting the personality of the FRAME woman. On this co-founder Erik Torstensson said, “This is not just a new decade for FRAME, it is a new era; [Gisele] is more than a model; she is an entrepreneur, a mother and an environmentally focused individual, who embodies wellness and thoughtfulness with an incredible work ethic and effortless style.” It’s this combination of ideals and style that makes this partnership so iconic, reflecting the brand’s high fashion design as well as the laid-back roots in which it’s rooted. 

So, are you ready to rethink and refresh the denim in your wardrobe? Here’s our edit of the best pieces from FRAME’s Denim Icons collection as well as some key, minimalist pieces to wear alongside them.

Shop FRAME The Denim Icons

FRAME The MC Denim Jacket in Pond
FRAME The MC Denim Jacket in Pond

FRAME The Extreme Flare Jean in Lago Di Como
FRAME The Extreme Flare Jean in Lago Di Como

FRAME Frame Block Letter Sweatshirt in Navy
FRAME Frame Block Letter Sweatshirt in Navy

FRAME Atelier Embellished Le Mec in Meadow
FRAME Atelier Embellished Le Mec in Meadow

FRAME The Relaxed Straight in Beluga Modern Chew
FRAME The Relaxed Straight in Beluga Modern Chew

FRAME Sleeveless Turtleneck Top in Black
FRAME Sleeveless Turtleneck Top in Black

Jazzria Harris
Jazzria Harris
Freelance Fashion & Beauty Writer

Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.

Latest