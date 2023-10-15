Gisele proves great denim really is all you need to make an outfit

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If there’s one person who can make us fall in love with an item in our wardrobe, it’s model Gisele Bündchen and her latest campaign for Californian fashion house, FRAME, has done just that. Shot by iconic fashion photographer, David Sims, the campaign features model Gisele in the brand's new season denim pieces alongside paired back styling, proving a great piece of denim really is all you need to make a standout outfit.

(Image credit: FRAME)

Wait, before you ask what am I thinking, I’m not suggesting you step out in the brand’s extreme flares alone à la Gisele (unless that’s your jam, in which case I empower you to do so), but when denim is this good you need very little else to create a look that feels put together.

Picture them worn with a simple white tee and pointed stiletto boots for an effortless everyday look, or the MC denim jacket with a satin slip skirt and slingbacks for a relaxed day in the office. By channelling FRAME and Gisele’s understated approach to dressing, we can rethink our relationship with denim elevating the wardrobe staple to the next level.

(Image credit: FRAME)

The Denim Icons campaign marks a new creative era for the fashion house, reflecting the personality of the FRAME woman. On this co-founder Erik Torstensson said, “This is not just a new decade for FRAME, it is a new era; [Gisele] is more than a model; she is an entrepreneur, a mother and an environmentally focused individual, who embodies wellness and thoughtfulness with an incredible work ethic and effortless style.” It’s this combination of ideals and style that makes this partnership so iconic, reflecting the brand’s high fashion design as well as the laid-back roots in which it’s rooted.

So, are you ready to rethink and refresh the denim in your wardrobe? Here’s our edit of the best pieces from FRAME’s Denim Icons collection as well as some key, minimalist pieces to wear alongside them.