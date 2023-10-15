Gisele proves great denim really is all you need to make an outfit
If there’s one person who can make us fall in love with an item in our wardrobe, it’s model Gisele Bündchen and her latest campaign for Californian fashion house, FRAME, has done just that. Shot by iconic fashion photographer, David Sims, the campaign features model Gisele in the brand's new season denim pieces alongside paired back styling, proving a great piece of denim really is all you need to make a standout outfit.
Wait, before you ask what am I thinking, I’m not suggesting you step out in the brand’s extreme flares alone à la Gisele (unless that’s your jam, in which case I empower you to do so), but when denim is this good you need very little else to create a look that feels put together.
Picture them worn with a simple white tee and pointed stiletto boots for an effortless everyday look, or the MC denim jacket with a satin slip skirt and slingbacks for a relaxed day in the office. By channelling FRAME and Gisele’s understated approach to dressing, we can rethink our relationship with denim elevating the wardrobe staple to the next level.
The Denim Icons campaign marks a new creative era for the fashion house, reflecting the personality of the FRAME woman. On this co-founder Erik Torstensson said, “This is not just a new decade for FRAME, it is a new era; [Gisele] is more than a model; she is an entrepreneur, a mother and an environmentally focused individual, who embodies wellness and thoughtfulness with an incredible work ethic and effortless style.” It’s this combination of ideals and style that makes this partnership so iconic, reflecting the brand’s high fashion design as well as the laid-back roots in which it’s rooted.
So, are you ready to rethink and refresh the denim in your wardrobe? Here’s our edit of the best pieces from FRAME’s Denim Icons collection as well as some key, minimalist pieces to wear alongside them.
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.
