I never dress up for the nursery run but now I will after seeing Emily Ratajkowski's self-portrait campaign

I'll freely admit that I don't dress up for the nursery run, especially if I'm working from home that day. It's usually jeans and a t-shirt/jumper, and they're lucky if I've had time to brush my teeth in the mayhem that is getting a toddler dressed and out the door in less than an hour.

But after seeing Emily Ratajkowski's new campaign for self-portrait, I've decided it's time to up my sartorial game.

Shot by Nick Waplington, the campaign is all about dressing up at home, day or night, inspired by the brand’s founder and creative director Han Chong’s own experiences of observing family gatherings.

The stills see Emily at home, overlooking children playing together, and features the latest self-portrait collection, including sparkling separates from the Resort 2024 ready-to-wear collection and knitwear sets from the childrenswear offering.

(Image credit: Nick Waplington)

Emily is the latest face of the label, which is beloved by celebrities and royalty include the Princess of Wales. Of the campaign, she said, “I loved working with Nick—he’s a truly amazing photographer and it was a delight to get into character. self-portrait brought together a very special team and I’m thrilled to be a part of their campaign.”

Han Chong added, “I grew up in a household which took great pride in dressing up for any and every occasion. This has fuelled my work at self-portrait, where we have become the brand of choice for families to wear to celebrations big or small, at home or out.”

Consider me sold.

Shop the looks

Green Boucle Crop Top £200 at self-portait The green boucle top Emily wears in the campaign is styled with these rhinestone jeans, which are a perfect understated option for party season.

Cream Check Jacket £400 at self-portrait Another shot in the campaign sees Emily don this Clueless-inspired blazer and skort set. You can buy the skort here.