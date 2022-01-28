Emily in Paris fans are obsessed with this accessory

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

We may have to wait a whole year to see whether (spoiler alert) Emily finally ends up with Gabriel or leaves Paris for London, but the epic looks she gave us in season 2 will keep us cosy until then.

There are too many to pick from, but we can at least zero in on everyone’s favourite accessory of the season: Emily’s Valentino belt.

Videos you may like:

I say favourite, because Lyst’s Index for the fourth quarter of 2021 shows that sales of the belt skyrocketed after consumers watched the show in December.

In fact, it was the seventh hottest product for that time period, with Gucci’s 1953 Horsebit loafers (as seen on House of Gucci) and the Omega Seamaster Diver 300 watch (as seen in No Time To Die) also topping the list.

VALENTINO Valentino Garavani VLOGO reversible leather belt – £260 at Net-A-Porter

The definition of versatile, Valentino Garavani’s belt can be worn on either the black or red side. It’s been made in Italy from smooth, structured leather and has a slim profile. The signature ‘VLOGO’ hardware is slightly burnished to temper the gleam. View Deal