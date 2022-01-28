Emily in Paris fans are obsessed with this accessory

We may have to wait a whole year to see whether (spoiler alert) Emily finally ends up with Gabriel or leaves Paris for London, but the epic looks she gave us in season 2 will keep us cosy until then.
There are too many to pick from, but we can at least zero in on everyone’s favourite accessory of the season: Emily’s Valentino belt.
I say favourite, because Lyst’s Index for the fourth quarter of 2021 shows that sales of the belt skyrocketed after consumers watched the show in December.
In fact, it was the seventh hottest product for that time period, with Gucci’s 1953 Horsebit loafers (as seen on House of Gucci) and the Omega Seamaster Diver 300 watch (as seen in No Time To Die) also topping the list.
VALENTINO Valentino Garavani VLOGO reversible leather belt – £260 at Net-A-Porter
The definition of versatile, Valentino Garavani’s belt can be worn on either the black or red side. It’s been made in Italy from smooth, structured leather and has a slim profile. The signature ‘VLOGO’ hardware is slightly burnished to temper the gleam.
VALENTINO GARAVANIV-logo buckle reversible leather belt – £410 at Selfridges
This gorgeous belt is made from leather and is reversible so you can wear it on the black or the red side, with the gold logo at the front.
Emily wears the Valentino belt on the show, teamed with a black vest, red mini skirt and white sleeveless blazer. While she wears the belt on the red side, it is actually reversible, so you could wear its black side if you’re after something a little more subtle.
Its versatility and attractive price point – the thinner version costs £260 – has made this an instant hit amongst the fashion set. Plus the gold logo makes it stand out instantly as a luxury item that will elevate any look.
It was sold out for a while, but it’s now back in stock on the likes of Selfridges and Net-A-Porter, so if you too want to emulate Emily’s style, now’s the time.