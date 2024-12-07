Andrea's It List: Editor-approved sale finds
We've officially entered peak sale season
This week, we're in peak sale season. I always find this time of year quite overwhelming for shopping.
Over the years, I've realised that the trick is having a solid plan before you set out so you can make the wisest investments and avoid impulse purchases you don’t really need. I usually go through my wardrobe first for any key staples I'm really missing and check my bathroom cabinet for trusted beauty or wellness products I'm running low on that I can stock up on while they're on sale.
It's about now that I also make a decent dent in my Christmas shopping list for loved ones. With that in mind, I'm rounding up a few great pieces I've spotted on sale this week. I've also enlisted the help of some Marie Claire expert editors on their wisest investments to shop now.
ANDREA THOMPSON, EDITOR IN CHIEF
30% off
I'm a huge Monica Vinader jewellery fan and actually snapped up these 18k gold mini earrings with white topaz at full price before they went on sale. An elegant finishing touch for work or evening, you can also layer them with your favourite studs. They're currently on sale and 30 percent off.
30% off
Malone Soulier is my go to brand for beautiful but truly comfortable event shoes you can spend all evening in. These black and gold suede mules are versatile enough to wear with practically everything in my wardrobe from my favourite ankle skimming jeans to little black dress. They're also the perfect alternative to high heels for party season if you want shoes that make a statement.
SHANNON LAWLER, EXECUTIVE BEAUTY EDITOR
20% off
Perfect for those who don’t have more than two minutes to apply their face in the mornings, this brow gel is the best out there. Just comb through brow hairs from the root up for a natural-looking, lifted result. £12.80 (was £16) at Refy.
LILY RUSSO BAH, FASHION DIRECTOR
50% off
I always gravitate towards coords for the sheer ease of getting dressed in the morning. This Kitri set looks far beyond its high street price tag and has 50% off right now.
Andrea Thompson is Editor in Chief at Marie Claire UK and was named by We are the City as one of the UKs top 50 trailblazers for her work championing gender equality.
Andrea has worked as a senior journalist for a range of publications over her 20 year career including The Sunday Times, The Guardian, The Daily Mail, Channel 4, Glamour and Grazia. At Marie Claire UK, Andrea oversees content, strategy and campaigns across fashion, beauty and the brand's purpose pillars. Her weekly newsletter and column Andreas It List showcases her curated edit of the very best in fashion and beauty. Andrea is a keen advocate of women's empowerment, sustainability and diversity and is a regular speaker at events on these themes. She sits on the committee of the British Society of Magazine Editors where she acts as Vice Chair and looks after Diversity and Inclusion and regularly mentors young women from under represented communities trying to break into the media industry. Follow her on instagram at @andreacanwrite
