Andrea's It List: Editor-approved sale finds

This week, we're in peak sale season. I always find this time of year quite overwhelming for shopping.

Over the years, I've realised that the trick is having a solid plan before you set out so you can make the wisest investments and avoid impulse purchases you don’t really need. I usually go through my wardrobe first for any key staples I'm really missing and check my bathroom cabinet for trusted beauty or wellness products I'm running low on that I can stock up on while they're on sale.

It's about now that I also make a decent dent in my Christmas shopping list for loved ones. With that in mind, I'm rounding up a few great pieces I've spotted on sale this week. I've also enlisted the help of some Marie Claire expert editors on their wisest investments to shop now.

ANDREA THOMPSON, EDITOR IN CHIEF

Monica Vinader Mini Gem Huggie Earrings30% off
Monica Vinader Mini Gem Huggie Earrings

I'm a huge Monica Vinader jewellery fan and actually snapped up these 18k gold mini earrings with white topaz at full price before they went on sale. An elegant finishing touch for work or evening, you can also layer them with your favourite studs. They're currently on sale and 30 percent off.

Malone Souliers Uma 10 Suede Mules30% off
Malone Souliers Uma 10 Suede Mules

Malone Soulier is my go to brand for beautiful but truly comfortable event shoes you can spend all evening in. These black and gold suede mules are versatile enough to wear with practically everything in my wardrobe from my favourite ankle skimming jeans to little black dress. They're also the perfect alternative to high heels for party season if you want shoes that make a statement.

SHANNON LAWLER, EXECUTIVE BEAUTY EDITOR

Refy Brow Tint20% off
Refy Brow Tint

Perfect for those who don’t have more than two minutes to apply their face in the mornings, this brow gel is the best out there. Just comb through brow hairs from the root up for a natural-looking, lifted result. £12.80 (was £16) at Refy.

LILY RUSSO BAH, FASHION DIRECTOR

Kitri Pandora Black Lurex Knit Cardigan50% off

Kitri Pandora Black Lurex Knit Cardigan

I always gravitate towards coords for the sheer ease of getting dressed in the morning. This Kitri set looks far beyond its high street price tag and has 50% off right now.

