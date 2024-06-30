How to nail preloved dressing for summer, according to eBay’s pre-loved Style Director

Want to give your wardrobe a makeover for the spring/summer 2024 season in an affordable and sustainable way? There's no better way to do so than by shopping preloved, and eBay just so happens to have some seriously good fashion right now, including some incredible designer finds.

I asked Amy Bannerman, eBay’s Pre-Loved Style Director, to share her ultimate tips for summer.

Elevate with accessories

I love adding a luxury accessory to my summer outfits. With the sun out, why not try a fancy sandal to elevate even the simplest look? I adore crystal sandals by Marni, which you can get for a fraction of the RRP by buying pre-loved ones on eBay. The same goes for sunglasses—a pair from designers like Celine, Prada, or Miu Miu can add a fashion edge to any basic summer outfit.

eBay’s Imperfects range offers discounted designer pieces to update your summer wardrobe with luxury items for less. You’d be amazed at the price drops! A fun accessory I’ve seen is a friendship bracelet worn around the ankle instead of the wrist, as seen at Miu Miu with classic deck shoes. There are tons of both of these available on eBay, perfect for adding a little extra to your summer outfit.

Shop the men’s category

This summer, I’m all about wearing men’s clothing like an oversized Ralph Lauren striped shirt - whether it’s vintage or luxury styles, oversized men’s pieces just make every outfit so effortless and comfortable, comfort is key!

Share and re-wear

Embrace re-wearing your summer pieces from last year, just like the Love Islanders do! It’s amazing to see pre-loved pieces reappearing each season—like the men’s tie-dye Stussy jacket, the blue latex Versace dress, and the Rat & Boa dresses. We’re opening our Love Island wardrobe for fans for the first time, so they can get their pre-loved Islander-inspired staples for the summer, proving the power of circular fashion.

Wear something sheer

Sheerness is IN this summer, so invest in underwear with good coverage and a nice shape. Once you have your underwear sorted, you can find incredible sheer pieces on eBay. This trend has been cycling back for years and I don’t see it stopping anytime soon!

Buy separates that work hard

We just bought the perfect denim A-line McQueen skirt on eBay for our archive. It’s a classic shape, wash, and length that will see you through a lifetime and work for colder months with tights. Get creative—a piano shawl tied around your waist makes an excellent skirt with very SS24 swishy fringing!

Layer it up

This summer is also all about layering. You can have so much fun experimenting with different variations - a lightweight dress can become a blouse under a skirt or try adding a frilly vintage slip under more structured skirts and dresses. Or even style men’s boxers under skirts, a la Miu Miu and multiple belts over an old summer dress for an SS24 injection, as seen at Chopova Lowena.

Rediscover forgotten fits

I always love to pack away my summer things so that when the weather heats up, it’s like being reunited with old friends. It feels like getting a new wardrobe and helps make us less likely to panic buy new items.