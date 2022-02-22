The five designer handbags everyone was wearing at London Fashion Week

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

London Fashion Week may be over for another season, but the sartorial inspiration will go in for months to come.

As per usual, the street style set is our first port of call when it comes to the trends we can wear now, and they’re especially great for showing us which accessories – namely designer handbags – are worth investing in.

Having been at the shows for four consecutive days, I can tell you there are five handbags you’ll no doubt be seeing a lot more of this season…

Though not new, Le Chiquito by Jacquemus is still a strong fashion week essential – see the main picture of this article. The long leather tote is a much more wearable version then its iconic micro predecessor, and looks great in pap shots. It’s a win win.

JACQUEMUS Le Chiquito Long leather tote – £460 at Net-A-Porter

What it lacks in size, Jacquemus’ ‘Le Chiquito’ bag makes up for in iconic status. This ‘Long’ version is crafted from soft leather and has a curved handle inspired by sculpture and pottery. View Deal

There will always be room for Loewe’s iconic Flamenco and Puzzle bags, however this season, it’s all about the Cubi. Declined in an array of colours, the navy version below seems to have caught everyone’s attention, including this well heeled guest outside the Preen by Thornton Bregazzi show at Heaven.

LOEWE Cubi Anagram small leather-trimmed logo-jacquard tote – £850 at Net-A-Porter

Jonathan Anderson always updates Loewe’s roster of covetable bags in signature style. This bold ‘Cubi Anagram’ tote is jacquard-woven with the house’s recognizable logo trimmed with soft leather. View Deal

When Mulberry brings out a new style, it’s kind of a big deal. Case in point, the new softie collection. Launched only this month, it’s already taken the influencer and editor world by storm, and I couldn’t stop seeing it on the London cobbles. It’s available in different sizes and colours, but I have a particular soft spot for the big red softie tote.

Big Softie Coral Orange Pillow Nappa – £1,350 at Mulberry

Referencing some of Mulberry’s most recognisable and loved codes, the Big Softie tote incorporates signature design touchpoints including the iconic Postman’s Lock enclosure. The bag’s statement quilting design directly replicates the beloved braid pattern on the cult Mulberry Alexa bag handle, marking this new collection as a playful celebration of Mulberry’s heritage. View Deal

Once you get over the eye-watering price tag, you can’t help but fall in love with the rhinestone iteration of Prada’s now cult Cleo bag. It’s gorgeously decadent, and naturally very Instagram-friendly.

PRADA Cleo embellished shoulder bag – £2,600 at Selfridges

Adjustable shoulder strap, branded silver-toned hardware, enamelled metallic brand plaque at front, all-over gemstone embellishment, one main compartment, enamelled metallic brand plaque at interior, fully lined. View Deal

Again, by no means a new style, yet you can’t argue with the Jodie mini’s popularity. I spotted at least five attendees carrying this eye-catching line green version.