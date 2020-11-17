I wear this ring ALL the time and it’ll be 30% off on Black Friday

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

A little while ago I told you about one of my favourite jewellery brands Daphine, which not only creates beautiful designs, but empowers women too.

I’ve had two of its cult gold-plated Oli rings for two years now, which I wear stacked together on my right ring finger pretty much every day.

They are classic, go with everything, and have not tarnished the whole time I’ve worn them. If anything, like George Clooney or a fine red wine, they’ve gotten even more beautiful with age.

The Oli ring already costs a reasonable £65, however it’s about to get even more affordable in the Black Friday sale.

DAPHINE Oli ring (18ct gold plated), currently £65

This classic cocktail ring was inspired by designs the designers’ mothers used to wear in the 90s. It looks best stacked with its mate. View Deal

Starting on Friday 27th November and ending on Monday 30th November, it’s a pretty big deal because Daphine only ever goes on sale once a year and this is the first time the brand is doing Black Friday.

It will be offering discounts of up to 30% across everything on the website, including the ring, though it hasn’t been confirmed yet if this particular one will be the full 30% off.

That said, there are so many pretty styles to choose from, including chunky chain necklaces, sparkling cocktail rings and classic bracelets, so you’ll definitely be able to pick up a nice present or three.