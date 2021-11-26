The Cos Black Friday is one of the sales I’m the most obsessed about (well, along with the Zara Black Friday, designer Black Friday and ASOS Black Friday sales).
Why? Because Cos is the best place to find all your great quality basics, from knitwear to tailoring and shoes. If you’re into minimalist Scandi style, then you’ve come to the right place.
The Cos Black Friday sale follows the brand’s sustainable ethos, in that not everything is reduced to avoid over consumption, it’s more about investing in a curated timeless edit. The tagline is ‘discover now, wear forever’.
MIDI TUBE DRESS,
was £79, now £59.25
Crafted with recycled fabric in classic black, this sleek midi tube dress is cut for a slim fit with a racer back and minimal tubular stitching for a timeless finish.
STRIPED KNITTED TOP,
was £59, now £44.25
Crafted from cotton, this lightweight jumper is cut for a regular fit and features a modern contrast stripe with ribbed trims for comfort.
COLOUR-BLOCK KNITTED MIDI DRESS,
was £59, now £44.25
Made from cotton, this knitted midi dress is cut for a regular fit and features a bold colour-block finish. It features subtle pleating and an A-line design for volume.
CUT-OUT JUMPER,
was £69, now £51.65
Crafted from organic cotton in a classic off-white hue, this knitted jumper features a horizontal ribbed panel detail with cut-out details across the shoulders.
SLIM-FIT SILK CARDIGAN,
was £59, now £44.25
Crafted from a luxurious mix of mulberry silk and cotton, this classic cardigan is cut for a slim fit and features a full placket, crew neck, and minimal knit.
This weekend, you can get 25% off selected knits at checkout, so you don’t need a discount code.
Don’t go thinking knitwear is boring either, there are plenty of exciting styles to pick from, including colourful cardigans, cashmere roll-necks, knitted dresses, lounge trousers and more.
Shop my favourite styles above, and enjoy wearing them forever.