Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cos Black Friday is one of the sales I’m the most obsessed about (well, along with the Zara Black Friday, designer Black Friday and ASOS Black Friday sales).

Cos Black Friday – quick links:

Why? Because Cos is the best place to find all your great quality basics, from knitwear to tailoring and shoes. If you’re into minimalist Scandi style, then you’ve come to the right place.

The Cos Black Friday sale follows the brand’s sustainable ethos, in that not everything is reduced to avoid over consumption, it’s more about investing in a curated timeless edit. The tagline is ‘discover now, wear forever’.

This weekend, you can get 25% off selected knits at checkout, so you don’t need a discount code.

Don’t go thinking knitwear is boring either, there are plenty of exciting styles to pick from, including colourful cardigans, cashmere roll-necks, knitted dresses, lounge trousers and more.

Shop my favourite styles above, and enjoy wearing them forever.