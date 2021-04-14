Cecilie Bahnsen is relaunching her most iconic styles on MATCHESFASHION

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Fans of Cecilie Bahnsen’s whimsical dresses, rejoice! For the Danish designer is reissuing her most iconic designs with MATCHESFASHION, so now’s the time to invest in the pieces you’ve been dreaming about for several seasons.

Titled Edition, the 9-piece seasonless collection encapsulates Cecilie Bahnsen’s idea of wardrobe staples. These include her personal favourite, the Beth dress, from her debut spring/summer 2017 collection.

Of the collaboration, she says, ‘Edition came intuitively, out of a feeling I’ve had for a while now of wanting to do a collection of pieces, dearest to me, to make them available all year round. When introducing our first permanent collection it was important to tell the story of the craftsmanship behind each garment.’

‘The concept behind Edition is to encapsulate our universe – to translate the label’s signatures into indispensable pieces, only produced in timeless black and white,’ she added.

The Royal College of Art graduate has been moving to a zero waste business model for a few seasons now, focusing on upcycling existing designs by using leftover fabrics and creating limited drops and collections.

This sustainable ethos is also present in this collection: each item includes a QR code powered by blockchain technology to show the garment’s certificate of authenticity. This will also allow the wearer to see the garment’s journey – the development process and craftsmanship that goes into creating each piece.

Edition is available to shop from today on MATCHESFASHION.