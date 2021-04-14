Cecilie Bahnsen is relaunching her most iconic styles on MATCHESFASHION

Fans of Cecilie Bahnsen’s whimsical dresses, rejoice! For the Danish designer is reissuing her most iconic designs with MATCHESFASHION, so now’s the time to invest in the pieces you’ve been dreaming about for several seasons.
Titled Edition, the 9-piece seasonless collection encapsulates Cecilie Bahnsen’s idea of wardrobe staples. These include her personal favourite, the Beth dress, from her debut spring/summer 2017 collection.
Of the collaboration, she says, ‘Edition came intuitively, out of a feeling I’ve had for a while now of wanting to do a collection of pieces, dearest to me, to make them available all year round. When introducing our first permanent collection it was important to tell the story of the craftsmanship behind each garment.’
‘The concept behind Edition is to encapsulate our universe – to translate the label’s signatures into indispensable pieces, only produced in timeless black and white,’ she added.
The Royal College of Art graduate has been moving to a zero waste business model for a few seasons now, focusing on upcycling existing designs by using leftover fabrics and creating limited drops and collections.
CECILIE BAHNSEN Beth square-neck cloqué dress, £1,025
This black Beth dress embodies Copenhagen-based designer Cecilie Bahnsen’s insouciant aesthetic. It’s crafted from tactile cloqué with gathers beneath the slender bodice that bring volume to the silhouette, then finished with slender straps which run down the scooping back for contemporary allure.
CECILIE BAHNSEN Tilde puff-sleeved cloqué dress, £705
The Tilde is crafted from tactile cloqué with puffed sleeves and turns to reveal slender ties at the nape, counterbalanced by the wide ties that secure the scooping back.
CECILIE BAHNSEN Amalie recycled-faille wrap dress, £640
The voluminous silhouette of this black Amalie dress captures Cecilie Bahnsen’s considered play on proportions. It’s crafted from recycled faille with airy balloon sleeves with wide cuffs and has a relaxed fit with a slanted wrap front and a pleated, asymmetric hem.
This sustainable ethos is also present in this collection: each item includes a QR code powered by blockchain technology to show the garment’s certificate of authenticity. This will also allow the wearer to see the garment’s journey – the development process and craftsmanship that goes into creating each piece.
Edition is available to shop from today on MATCHESFASHION.