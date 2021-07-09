Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Jazz up your wedding day (and night) with this lacy edit

Brides-to-be, we’re taking you to bridal lingerie heaven. It’s easy to forget about what’s going on underneath your dress when you’re rushing around trying to find the perfect gown and wedding shoes, but putting aside a little money for a comfortable and sexy underwear set could go a long way.

Nobody wants unsightly bra straps peeking out in their wedding photos, so matching the right bra to your neckline will help you look more polished. Strapless bras work a charm with sweetheart necklines, while you might need something more heavy duty full cups for dresses with a cheeky bit of cleavage.

Your bottom half’s just as important and there’s lots to think about as well. Regardless if you’re getting a helping hand from some shapewear for a form-fitting gown or avoiding dreaded visible panty lines with a thong, adding a suspender belt will add a little spice to your nuptials. The all important garter is easy to overlook as well and we’ve found a number of styles in our edit that you might not want your husband-to-be to toss.

As is the tradition, white is a popular choice for bridal lingerie since it’s easy to pair with sheer or lacy wedding dress. If you’re feeling a little more adventurous though, touches of pale pink, blue and nude also make for a dreamy, romantic colour palette.

Whether you’re aiming for elegance or a sensual secret, these are the pieces that will give you that extra boost of confidence.