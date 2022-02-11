The Black-owned handbag brands to have on your radar

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

There are many great Black owned handbag brands out there if you’re looking to invest in a style for the new season. While you can of course shop any day of the year, it’s the perfect way to celebrate Black Pound Day, which happens on the first Saturday of every month.

It’s an initiative to support and raise awareness of Black-owned businesses, by encouraging customers to switch up their shopping habits – with that in mind, check out our round-ups of the best Black-owned beauty brands and Black-owned fashion brands.

But back to arm candy: if you are after a new crossbody bag, tote or even a cute basket bag for your next holiday, you’ve come to the right place. Keep scrolling to shop my edit of the best Black-owned handbag brands to have on your radar for 2022.

Telfar bags are so popular, they regularly sell out. The classic logo styles are favourites amongst celebrities and influencers alike, includinh Zoe Saldana, Gabrielle Union and Beyonce.

Videos you may like:

The vision for ASHYA (pronounced “agh-shya”), the accessories design label, since its inception (2017) has been rooted in travel, cultural awareness, and the act of unifying style and utility.

Co-founded and co-creative directed by American & Jamaican design duo Ashley Cimone and Moya Annece, the brand emerged as an “ode to exploration”. Motivated by global black, brown + indigenous communities and transient modern life, we approach design with effortless mobility and essentialism in mind.

Helejané

If it’s fun, fashion-forward designs you’re after, then HELEJANÉ, adored by Cardi B, is it. Designs are inspired by Nigeria’s vast heritage, history and culture and produced using the finest quality leather and materials for a more sustainable and durable approach.

Designed & handcrafted sustainably with artisans in Africa, AAKS woven bags are unique and colourful. Perfect for your holiday and beyond. You can buy the bags directly from their website, though they are now stocked at J.Crew too.

Founded by self taught designer/artisan Valerie Blaise, in Brooklyn New York. VAVVOUNE (pronounced vav•une) is a leather accessories brand recognized by way of cultured design. Introducing passionately made, wearable leather accessories , while hinting spunk in effortless ways of impression.

All designs are born and elaborated in their small in house studio in Brooklyn NY. When designs are ready to be constructed, they work one on one with a mindful team of craftsmen & women in NYC’s Garment District.

Peju Obasa is a womenswear designer based in London. Her work is rich in colour and texture, embracing printing /dyeing and tenacious knitting techniques to create innovative pieces. Her vibrant Nigerian roots mean that she is continually exploring old traditions and then turning them into the unexpected.

Kintu handbags are designed in New York, co-developed with global artisans, and made in Italy. Launched in 2015, the brand’s core value is rooted in the Founders’ belief in generational conservation of artistry and craftsmanship. The Kintu brand appeals to the dynamic, busy, urban woman who values quality and self-expression.

Kintu’s quality is a combination of the craftsmanship of Italian leather makers and the handicraft of artisans from India (Indian handwoven luxury brocade) and Kenya (Hardware). Kintu bags are consciously crafted from strong and hard-wearing 100% natural vegetable tanned leather sourced from the best European tanneries. Natural vegetable tanned leather is known for durability and flexibility. The various vibrant colors are achieved using natural tanning techniques.

This independent brand was founded by mother-of-two Cortnie from her grandmother’s kitchen in 2011. Her first Etsy store only had three bags, but now her site offer over 200 styles including totes, clutch bags and crossbody bags in an array of prints, shapes and colour.

-EDAS was created from an innovative standpoint, initially focusing on sustainability while using unusual home-goods and refurbished elements. Through the maturity of the brand, EDAS now delivers feminine and staple accessories, accommodating the everyday, eclectic woman. Sade Mims, head designer, has a strong interest in designing, creative directing, producing, event planning and writing. Incorporating each of these skills to produce quality work within her own designs, artwork and home accents. Each piece is made to be worn alone or paired, giving you a sense of customization and contrast.

Yvonne Koné

Blending the minimalism of Danish design with a colorful sensibility derived from an Ivory Coast lineage, Yvonne Koné creates luxury Italian-made leather goods, cashmere accessories, and key wardrobe staples that are timeless, understated, and effortless.