Black-owned fashion brands you can support now

On 25th May, George Floyd, an unarmed black man, was killed by a white police officer, leading to protests all around the world in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and to remember the many lives lost.

Online, people have been asking how they can champion equality beyond the little black square of #BlackOutTuesday, and while there is so much we can do, from educating ourselves to donating to worthy causes, one option is to support black-owned fashion brands and designers.

New York based Aurora James, founder of Brother Vellies, explained on Instagram, ‘So many of your businesses are built on Black spending power. So many of your stores are set up in Black communities. So many of your sponsored posts are seen on Black feeds. This is the least you can do for us. We represent 15% of the population and we need to represent 15% of your shelf space.’

She is asking big retailers in the US to pledge 15% of their shelf space to black-owned brands (you can sign the petition to support here), and with 21% of black-owned businesses thinking they won’t survive the economic impact of the pandemic, now is as good a time as ever to start supporting.

With that in mind, here are some incredible black-owned fashion brands, some UK-based and others from around the globe (which deliver worldwide), that you can discover now.

Scroll down for a mix of gorgeous dresses, handbags and accessories and where to buy them.