Trending:

Black-owned fashion brands you can support now

Penny Goldstone Penny Goldstone
  • Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

    • On 25th May, George Floyd, an unarmed black man, was killed by a white police officer, leading to protests all around the world in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and to remember the many lives lost.

    Online, people have been asking how they can champion equality beyond the little black square of #BlackOutTuesday, and while there is so much we can do, from educating ourselves to donating to worthy causes, one option is to support black-owned fashion brands and designers.

    New York based Aurora James, founder of Brother Vellies, explained on Instagram, ‘So many of your businesses are built on Black spending power. So many of your stores are set up in Black communities. So many of your sponsored posts are seen on Black feeds. This is the least you can do for us. We represent 15% of the population and we need to represent 15% of your shelf space.’

    Latest Stories

    She is asking big retailers in the US to pledge 15% of their shelf space to black-owned brands (you can sign the petition to support here), and with 21% of black-owned businesses thinking they won’t survive the economic impact of the pandemic, now is as good a time as ever to start supporting.

    With that in mind, here are some incredible black-owned fashion brands, some UK-based and others from around the globe (which deliver worldwide), that you can discover now.

    Scroll down for a mix of gorgeous dresses, handbags and accessories and where to buy them.

    black owned fashion brands
    This is an image 1 of 32

    Mie

    Míe is a lifestyle brand that provides design and fashion consciously made to be nature-friendly. Their focus is on resort wear, made with natural and biodegradable fabrics, that are breathable, elegant and functional, for conscious women and all women with refined taste. All clothes are locally made by seamstresses and artisans in Lagos, Nigeria.

    Buy it now!
    black owned fashion brands
    This is an image 2 of 32

    A A K S

    A A K S was founded by Akosua Afriyie-Kumi with the goal of introducing the world to her favourite weaving techniques done by the women of Ghana while also creating and igniting sustainable jobs within Africa. Shop the unique and colourful bags hand-crafted in Ghana.

    Buy it now!
    black owned fashion brands
    This is an image 3 of 32

    TOVE

    London-based duo Camille Perry and Holly Wright wanted to pool their experience in the fashion industry to create timeless clothing that balances modernity and femininity.

    Buy it now!
    black owned fashion brands
    This is an image 4 of 32

    Lait de Coco

    This store on vintage finds and handmade pieces embellished with the treasures of tropical islands.

    Buy it now!
    black owned fashion brands
    This is an image 5 of 32

    Brother Vellies

    Toronto-native and New York City-transplant, Creative Director and Founder Aurora James founded the brand in 2013 with the goal of keeping traditional African design practices, and techniques alive while also creating and sustaining artisanal jobs. Her pieces are vintage-inspired and one-of-a-kind.

    Buy it now!
    black owned fashion brands
    This is an image 6 of 32

    VAVVOUUNE

    A ‘leather accessories hinting spunk in effortless ways of impression’ founded by self taught designer/artisan Valerie Blaise, in Brooklyn New York. All designs are made in house.

    Buy it now!
    black owned fashion brands
    This is an image 7 of 32

    Maison Bent

    UK-based Maison Bent was created by Shanna Bent, an alumni of Central Saint Martins and London College of Fashion, who showcased her first collection in February 2020. Enlightened by heterogenous disciplines entailing literature, art, sustainable practises and history, Maison Bent celebrates a plurality of perspectives, sharing stories through finery for the “femme du mode”.

    Buy it now!
    black owned fashion brands
    This is an image 8 of 32

    TEKORE

    Mixing African and French influences, the collections are feminine and chic, and created in limited numbers to promote sustainability.

    Buy it now!
    black owned fashion brands
    This is an image 9 of 32

    ALOSH London

    Shola Ajayi is a British born, Nigerian descent designer based in London. Her tailoring is anything but boring, thanks to colourful details and cut outs.

    Buy it now!
    black owned fashion brands
    This is an image 10 of 32

    CUSHNIE

    CUSHNIE is a luxury women’s ready-to-wear and bridal brand designed by Carly Cushnie. Established in 2008, the label was founded on the desire to serve the modern woman.

    Buy it now!
    black owned fashion brands
    This is an image 11 of 32

    Earth Toned Collective

    Earth Toned Collective is a sustainable and ethical women’s apparel brand. Designing with the Earth in mind via eco friendly, and revived materials.

    Buy it now!
    black owned fashion brands
    This is an image 12 of 32

    JADE Swim

    This luxury sustainable brand was founded by fashion editor and stylist Brittany Kozerski. Her aesthetic is minimal and flattering.

    Buy it now!
    black owned fashion brands
    This is an image 13 of 32

    MATEO

    This New York-based jewellery brand was created by self-taught designer Matthew Harris launched Mateo New York in 2009 with a contemporary jewellery offering, taking inspiration from the working man’s toolbox. Starting off as a men’s collection, a women’s line was added in 2014.

    Buy it now!
    black owned fashion brands
    This is an image 14 of 32

    Local European

    This LA-based brand was founded by Alexandra Bunch, and focuses on simple and timeless designs made sustainably, using deadstock material to reduce waste and carbon footprint.

    Buy it now!
    black owned fashion brands
    This is an image 15 of 32

    Sincerely Nude

    Sincerely Nude was founded by London based Michelle Asare in 2018, because she ‘noticed that I could never find any nude clothing close to my skin tone whenever I went shopping or even browsing online. This realisation became somewhat of frustration as I noticed it everywhere I went. I’ve always loved fashion and it felt dear to my heart to be part of the change I wanted to see in the world. From a discussion to fruition. Sincerely Nude wants to empower women to feel beautiful and sexy in their skin tone no matter what shade or size.’

    Buy it now!
    black owned fashion brands
    This is an image 16 of 32

    Sindiso Khumalo

    Central St Martins graduate Sindiso Khumalo is a sustainable textile designer based in Cape Town, who creates modern sustainable textiles with a strong emphasis on African story telling. You can’t buy her creations online yet but watch this space.

    Buy it now!
    black owned fashion brands
    This is an image 17 of 32

    Sika Designs

    SIKA was founded in 2005 by creative director Phyllis Taylor with the vision that fashion has the power and potential to make a positive contribution to society. All SIKA garments are designed in London and handmade in Ghana (West Africa) by our skilled garment production team.

    Buy it now!
    black owned fashion brands
    This is an image 18 of 32

    Jakke

    jakke was founded by East London Designer Nina Hopkins, who designs fun and vintage-inspired faux fur jackets and faux leather goods.

    Buy it now!
    black owned fashion brands
    This is an image 19 of 32

    Kai Collective

    Established in August 2016, Kai Collective is a London-based womenswear brand of attainable clothing with luxury aesthetics founded by fashion and travel blogger, Fisayo Longe.

    Buy it now!
    black owned fashion brands
    This is an image 20 of 32

    Sabirah

    Launched at London Fashion Week 2020, this modest label created by Deborah Latouche focuses on occasion wear in luxurious fabrics.

    Buy it now!
    black owned fashion brands
    This is an image 21 of 32

    andVerv

    andVerv is a London based contemporary womenswear brand. Eschewing ideas of trends or seasons, its intention is to create - with consideration - a continuous conversation with our woman.

    Buy it now!
    black owned fashion brands
    This is an image 22 of 32

    Lisou London

    Lisou is a London-based fashion brand specialising in beautiful silk pieces with a twist, founded by Tanzania-born Rene MacDonald.

    Buy it now!
    black owned fashion brands
    This is an image 23 of 32

    We Are Kin

    WE ARE KIN is an emerging slow fashion label focused on creating an understated sense of sartorial refinement, aided by strong silhouettes, clean lines and statement staples that will elevate any closet.

    Buy it now!
    black owned fashion brands
    This is an image 24 of 32

    SIKA’A

    John Tchoudi, founder of Sika’a, creates bold, handmade designs inspired by Africa and fashion from authentic fabrics.

    Buy it now!
    black owned fashion brands
    This is an image 25 of 32

    Fe Noel

    Fe Noel is a womenswear designer from Brooklyn, and her feminine collections are inspired by her Grenadian heritage.

    Buy it now!
    black owned fashion brands
    This is an image 26 of 32

    Nubian Skin

    Frustrated by the lack of skin-tone choices to go with her ever-expanding wardrobe, Nubian Skin founder, Ade Hassan, decided it was time for ‘a different kind of nude’.

    Buy it now!
    black owned fashion brands
    This is an image 27 of 32

    Shop McMullen

    Founded 2007 by Sherri McMullen in Oakland, McMullen is an all inclusive concept shop for luxury womenswear featuring emerging and established designers from around the world.

    Buy it now!
    black owned fashion brands
    This is an image 28 of 32

    Pyer Moss

    Pyer Moss was founded in 2013 by Kerby Jean-Raymond. Jean-Raymond describes the brand as an “art project” or “a timely social experiment” at times. Pyer Moss aims to use its voice and platform to challenge social narratives and evoke dialogue.

    Buy it now!
    black owned fashion brands
    This is an image 29 of 32

    Nude Barre

    Professional dancer Erin Carpenter founded her brand after never being able to find tights that provided the right shade of nude.

    Buy it now!
    black owned fashion brands
    This is an image 30 of 32

    We are we wear

    Created by Natalie Paul and Chelsea Williams, this sustainable swimwear brand aims to challenge the frustration of swimwear shopping by providing a range from XS to 3XL – across all styles.

    Buy it now!
    black owned fashion brands
    This is an image 31 of 32

    Small Needs

    This Florida-based Easy store finds rare vintage gems for you, from jewellery to bags and blouses.

    Buy it now!
    black owned fashion brands
    This is an image 32 of 32

    The Folklore

    The Folklore is an innovative online retail concept based in New York City, which stocks high-end and emerging designer brands from Africa and the diaspora, and serves as a cultural hub for contemporary brands, artists and creatives to showcase their personal stories.

    Buy it now!

    Reading now

    Popular fashion stories