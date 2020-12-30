The best January sales deals to start 2021 off in style

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Goodbye 2020 – you were truly awful.

New year, new you, new wardrobe – that’s how the saying goes, right? With Christmas (and all of the crisps) gone, tier 4 threatening to turn into tier 5, and all of the best festive films already binged, we could really do with something to look forward to right about now. Enter the best January sales 2021.

There’s no greater serotonin boost that an online splurge – and we’ve scoured the internet to bring you the best of the best beauty, fashion and homeware bargains to brighten up your dull January days. Here’s everything you need to know about the big sale, plus our pick of the most stylish savings.

When do the January sales start in 2021?

They’ve already started! Owing to lockdown, this year’s January sales have been moved online – meaning you can shop some of the most epic discounts of the year while working your way through the last of the Christmas cheese.

From Zara to Net-a-Porter, Cult Beauty to & Other Stories, there are some incredible discounts to be found across fashion, beauty and homeware. Whether you’re saying bon voyage to 2020 with a well earned gift to self, or taking a new year, new you approach to your beauty routine, here are the best January sales deals to shop right now.

Wallets at the ready…

January sales 2021: best fashion deals