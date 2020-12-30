The best January sales deals to start 2021 off in style

Goodbye 2020 – you were truly awful.
New year, new you, new wardrobe – that’s how the saying goes, right? With Christmas (and all of the crisps) gone, tier 4 threatening to turn into tier 5, and all of the best festive films already binged, we could really do with something to look forward to right about now. Enter the best January sales 2021.
There’s no greater serotonin boost that an online splurge – and we’ve scoured the internet to bring you the best of the best beauty, fashion and homeware bargains to brighten up your dull January days. Here’s everything you need to know about the big sale, plus our pick of the most stylish savings.
JANUARY SALES 2021 – QUICK LINKS:
- & Other Stories: up to 50% off
- Zara: huge savings across womenswear and Zara home
- Selfridges: up to 60% 0ff
- Arket: up to 50% off
- Liberty: up to 60% off
- COS: up to 70% off
- The White Company: up to 50% off
- John Lewis: up to 50% off
- Monki: up to 50% off
- Mango: up to 50% off
- Office: up to 60% off
- Missoma: up to 50% off
- Ganni: up to 40% off
- Matchesfashion: up to 60% off
- Net-a-Porter: up to 60% off
- Harrods: up to 70% off
- H&M: up to 70% off
- Whistles: up to 70% off
- Le Creuset: up to 30% off
- Boots: up to 50% off
- Cult Beauty: up to 30% off
- Lookfantastic: up to 30% off
- ghd: up to 20% off
- The Body Shop: up to 50% off
- Space NK: up to 50% off
When do the January sales start in 2021?
They’ve already started! Owing to lockdown, this year’s January sales have been moved online – meaning you can shop some of the most epic discounts of the year while working your way through the last of the Christmas cheese.
From Zara to Net-a-Porter, Cult Beauty to & Other Stories, there are some incredible discounts to be found across fashion, beauty and homeware. Whether you’re saying bon voyage to 2020 with a well earned gift to self, or taking a new year, new you approach to your beauty routine, here are the best January sales deals to shop right now.
Wallets at the ready…
January sales 2021: best fashion deals
GANNI Teddy Coat –
£325 £195 (save 40%) | Ganni.com
Stay cosy through tier 4 in this cocooning GANNI teddy coat – now a huge £130 off in the sale. It’d be rude not to, frankly.
Mid-Heel Leather Ankle Boots –
£190 £114 (save £76) | Arket
Crafted in Italy from smooth metal-free nappa leather, these ankle boots are a sales purchase that will go the distance.
Cashmere Top –
£29.99 £12.99 (save 55%) | Zara
100% cashmere with thin, soft straps, this one’s a lockdown dream bra.
Button-up puffer coat –
£65 £45 (save £20) | Monki
With a cosy funnel collar and roomy pockets, this one’s ideal for your daily lockdown stroll. Just add cute dog.
Paloma Wool Amigo Unisex Cotton Trousers –
£115 £45 (save £70) | Liberty
Crafted from soft, 100% cotton, these louche unisex trousers are perfect for lounging .
Erica Flecked Cardigan –
£119 £89 (save £30) | Whistles
Keeping with the green theme, this sustainable cardi is a transitional staple.
Chunky Leather Chelsea Boots –
£175 £87.50 (save 50%) | COS
These classic leather Chelsea boots are a worthy buy now, wear forever investment, imo.
Kitt Shearling Jacket –
£799 £399 (save £400) | All Saints
Now a casual £400 off (yes, really) this staple shearling jacket is top of our wish list.
Ezcaray Blanket Mohair Scarf –
£110 £75 (save £35) | Anthropologie
The cosiest scarf you ever did see. Get it before it goes.
Shrimps Floral Bead and Faux Pearl-Embellished Clip –
£95 £38 (save 60%) | Matchesfashion
Up your Zoom accessories game ahead of the new year with this sweet Shrimps clip – now a huge £57 off.
January sales 2021: best beauty deals
FOREO Luna 2 –
£149 £104.30 (save £44.70) | Lookfantastic
Transform your skincare regime this new year with this clever FOREO cleansing device– now just under £45 off in the sale.
Emma Hardie Cleanse and Revitalise Trio Set –
£65 £55.25 | Feel Unique
Worth £105, but now on sale for just £55.25, we reckon this Emma Hardie A-Z skincare set is well worth an investment.
ghd Glide Hot Brush –
£139 £118 (save 15%) | ghd hair
Unofficially known as the brush that broke the internet, the sellout ghd Glide hot brush is now 15% off in the January sales. Get it before it goes (again).
Hourglass Sculpture Ambient™ Lighting Edit palette –
£81 £64.50 (save £16.50) | Selfridges
Get yourself a new year’s glow with this glide-on lighting edit palette by Hourglass, now just under £20 off in the Selfridges sale.
Malin + Goetz Petitgrain Perfume Oil –
£40 £28 (save £12) | SpaceNK
New year, new you, new signature fragrance. This one’s a clean, fresh scent combining notes of citrus and soft wood.
Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleanse & Glow –
£68 £51 (save £17) | Harvey Nichols
The ultimate self-care kit, this luxe Elemis bundle contains the brand’s cult Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm, Marine Cream, an ultra-soft cleansing cloth and a divinely scented candle.
…. And pause for breath. When you’ve finished up here, be sure to check out our pick of the best boxing day designer sales – with discounts on brands from Gucci to Joseph. After the year it’s been? You’ve never deserved it more.
Happy sale shopping!