Katherine Ormerod’s sustainable collab with Baukjen is just what you need for spring

If you’re looking to overhaul your wardrobe – with a sustainable twist – for spring, then Baukjen’s collab with Katherine Ormerod will be right up your sartorial street.

The author, journalist and influencer has curated a 10-piece edit for the brand, which consists of pieces that provide the perfect capsule wardrobe yet will effortlessly slot into your existing one, from floral dresses to breton tops and tailored trousers.

Inspired and named after people and places close to Katherine’s heart (the striped top is named after her second son Ripley), the collection is made entirely in Europe, using sustainable and low-impact fabrics such as tencel linen, recycled polyester and organic cotton. Standout pieces include a classic trench, a dress in abstract illustrative floral print – which features Katherine’s signature – as well as a Broderie Anglaise blouse.

‘I am living in this knit – it just works with everything. It has enough polish to look appropriate, but it’s also ideal for casual outfits too. It’s a slightly lighter weight knit to make it perfect for spring (and summer – think over a bikini for chillier evenings by the beach).’ – Katherine Ormerod View Deal

‘This is my favourite piece, simply because I can think of 50 things, I could wear them with. I love that you could wear them high at the waist or low slung on the hips, that they will work in high summer, but also in the chillier months. They are almost anonymous, but they provide the perfect canvas to create endless outfits. That to me is what shopping responsibly is all about. This shape is a staple of my wardrobe—I love to cinch the waist with a belt, and I’ll wear it with oversized shirts, knits, and tees when the weather heats up.’ – Katherine Ormerod View Deal

‘An outfit in one, this dress is so easy to wear. Natalie created this beautiful print combining some of my favourite shades and an unexpected twist on warm weather florals.’ – Katherine Ormerod View Deal

Of the collaboration, Katherine said, ‘After all of these years working in fashion, from magazines to social media, what I’ve realised is that so many of us depend on similar pieces to create our style. The perfect pleated trouser, the perfect black blazer or trench – staples like these are like the holy grail and when you find them, they become like dependable best friends.’

‘These are my interpretations of the pieces that my followers message me and comment on the most, pieces that form the backbone of my wardrobe, to be styled and restyled again and again. They’re the opposite of a one season wonder,’ she adds.

You can buy the Baukjen x Katherine Ormerod edit from today, with prices starting from £65- £279 in sizes UK 6-18, XS-L.

Baukjen Founder & Creative Director, Baukjen De Swaan Arons says. ‘At Baukjen we have always loved Katherine’s modern approach to everyday style, so the collaboration felt like a great fit. It was important for us to create a collection that not only worked together and encapsulated the Baukjen DNA but also reflected Katherine’s handwriting.’