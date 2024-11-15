Andrea's It List: 6 chic boots that are 100% worth the investment

This week, I’m talking boots, because aside from my favourite winter coat, they’re the item I get most excited about wearing once the temperature drops. A great pair of winter boots shouldn't be something you need to replace each year. A key investment buy, it’s worth paying for a well made and beautiful pair you love which will spark a little joy when you step out in them on cold mornings. Here are a few I’m loving.

SHOP MY TOP PICKS

HIGHLIGHT OF THE WEEK

(Image credit: Monica Vinader)

Looking for beautiful Christmas gifts that won’t harm the planet? We’ve got the ultimate ethical shopping guide compiled by our sustainability editor Ally Head. It’s packed with beautiful presents hand-picked by the Marie Claire team and features a range of incredible options for the fashion, beauty and wellness lovers in your life. The best bit is that you can rest assured that they’re designed by brands that pay their workers fairly, use environmentally-friendly materials, and are transparent about their supply chains and carbon emissions, too. Choose from 38 gifts including unique stocking fillers like this mother of pearl ring and the ultimate cashmere crew .

(Image credit: Future)