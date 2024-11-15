Andrea's It List: 6 chic boots that are 100% worth the investment
These boots will spark a little joy on cold winter mornings
This week, I’m talking boots, because aside from my favourite winter coat, they’re the item I get most excited about wearing once the temperature drops. A great pair of winter boots shouldn't be something you need to replace each year. A key investment buy, it’s worth paying for a well made and beautiful pair you love which will spark a little joy when you step out in them on cold mornings. Here are a few I’m loving.
SHOP MY TOP PICKS
I bought my first pair of cowboy boots back in the 00s after seeing Sienna Miller rocking them and have loved them ever since. If you’re serious about investing in some that won't date, opt for a classic black pair like these stylish ones from Isabel Marant which you can pair with jeans or a midi dress all year round.
Some might say they're the most impractical pair of footwear for the British winter, but I can't resist a white knee high boot. These chic Mint Velvet kitten heel ones are a great affordable alternative to the sell out Jill Sander ones I've been eyeing for months.
These croc effect leather boots are the ultimate winter work shoe. The low heel and square toe means that they're comfortable enough for the commute and a full day in the office but they're special enough for evenings too. I'm also loving these very similar but more affordable ones by Hush which look equally chic.
You can’t beat a classic ankle boot for pure versatility. I can personally vouch for these super comfy brown suede ones by Aeyde which look effortlessly stylish with jeans, mini skirts, maxis and everything in between. If you’re after something slightly smarter with height then these dark brown suede ones from Dune are well made and excellent value.
Over the knee boots were all over the autumn/winter 2024 runways featured at Chloe, Stella McCartenay, Fendi and Gucci. Pair these elegant ones by Isabel Marant with a miniskirt and trench for maximum effect.
The Anja boot by Paris Texas is a modern classic with its recognisable chunky block heel and sleek pointed toe. These boots will elevate any outfit. Effortlessly cool and so timeless you’ll wear them forever.
HIGHLIGHT OF THE WEEK
Looking for beautiful Christmas gifts that won’t harm the planet? We’ve got the ultimate ethical shopping guide compiled by our sustainability editor Ally Head. It’s packed with beautiful presents hand-picked by the Marie Claire team and features a range of incredible options for the fashion, beauty and wellness lovers in your life. The best bit is that you can rest assured that they’re designed by brands that pay their workers fairly, use environmentally-friendly materials, and are transparent about their supply chains and carbon emissions, too. Choose from 38 gifts including unique stocking fillers like this mother of pearl ring and the ultimate cashmere crew.
Andrea Thompson is Editor in Chief at Marie Claire UK and was named by We are the City as one of the UKs top 50 trailblazers for her work championing gender equality.
Andrea has worked as a senior journalist for a range of publications over her 20 year career including The Sunday Times, The Guardian, The Daily Mail, Channel 4, Glamour and Grazia. At Marie Claire UK, Andrea oversees content, strategy and campaigns across fashion, beauty and the brand's purpose pillars. Her weekly newsletter and column Andreas It List showcases her curated edit of the very best in fashion and beauty. Andrea is a keen advocate of women's empowerment, sustainability and diversity and is a regular speaker at events on these themes. She sits on the committee of the British Society of Magazine Editors where she acts as Vice Chair and looks after Diversity and Inclusion and regularly mentors young women from under represented communities trying to break into the media industry. Follow her on instagram at @andreacanwrite
-
