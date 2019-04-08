& Other Stories have just dropped a wedding capsule collection and we’re obsessed

*adds everything to basket

Words by Sarah-Rose Harrison

If, like us, your summer diary is already filling up with weddings, garden parties, graduation’s and gala’s you’ll be forgiven for feeling a little overwhelmed. Special occasions are notoriously difficult to dress for – finding the perfect look, that feels equally as special as the occasion can take weeks – if not months to plan and put together.

So, we were thrilled to learn of & Other Stories wedding capsule collection, which has been created for those with busy summer calendars in mind. Designed to have fun in, the collection is filled with the kind of pieces that will make you feel like the best-dressed guest, whether you’re going to a party or not – think, frilled dresses, sharp tailoring and playful jumpsuits.

Created using materials like recycled polyester and mulberry silk each piece within the collection has been cleverly considered and consciously made to ensure that your purchases become long-term favourites you’ll reach for season after season – we can see ourselves wearing the sharply tailored blush blazer year round. Imagine it with a simple white tee and light wash jeans to brunch or, layered over a slinky slip dress to dinner.

Designed around a dreamy summer palette of abstract prints and playful textured pieces with ruffled hems, ruched panelling and intricate embroidery they’re all pieces to have a little fun with as the temperature warms up.

Available to shop both in store and online at stories.com from the 11th April, florists will be visiting the & Other Stories stores on Regent Street and Spitalfields market customising jewellery purchases with dried flowers. These sustainably decorated accessories and one-of-a-kind headpieces and earrings adorned with blooms are the perfect finishing touch to your look.

Preview our edit of the eleven best pieces below and tweet us @MarieClaireUK to let us know which pieces you pick up…