I’m going to three weddings this Summer. Here’s the outfits I’ll be ordering from Amazon Prime to stand out from the crowd

This year it seems like wedding season has kicked into overdrive and I’ve somehow (very luckily) found myself invited to three weddings in just one month. Exciting? For sure. But, the hunt for the ultimate wedding guest dress is on!

The first is a university friend’s wedding in the English countryside. Next, a work friend’s wedding in Northern Ireland and to close, a friend’s boujee destination wedding in Mexico—I know, it’s a hard life! While I, of course, love the occasion of it all, three weddings in one month brings with it a certain amount of stress, not least when it comes to deciding what to wear to said events.

Not only do I need to find the right outfit to suit each wedding's dress code, but then comes the ever-real fear that someone may turn up in the same dress as you. So, with this in mind, I’ve decided to step away from all my favourite high street stores and instead put Amazon fashion to the test. After all, it is Prime Day, so if I can find something truly unique and save some money too then that's a huge win in my books.

Scroll down to see how I got on…

The countryside wedding

For an English countryside wedding, I’m all about channelling my surroundings and this ditsy floral dress does just that. Featuring a flattering halter neck strap and fun cut-out detailing, it’s ideal for wafting around a country house garden, while the thigh-high split leaves plenty of flexibility for when I’ll undoubtedly hit the dance floor in the evening. All it needs are simple gold earrings and block heels for the perfect finishing touch.

The destination wedding

Proof the perfect wedding guest dress does exist. This punchy pink number makes a serious statement, making it ideal for destination weddings where more is more. I love the tie-back detailing which not only adds interest but also means you can tailor the fit depending on your bust size. Matching heels like these will ensure the dress isn’t overshadowed (not that it could be) but I’d also add some fun colour-clashing earrings, in a contrasting tone like orange, to level up the look.

The black tie wedding

I’ll take any occasion to get glammed up these days and so for a black-tie wedding I want something that wows. This steel blue maxi dress exudes elegance and looks much more expensive than its £25 price tag thanks to the delicate draping and pretty backless detailing. For an ultra-chic feel, I’d slick my hair into a low bun and pair with drop earrings and strappy stilettos.