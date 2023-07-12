As a fashion editor I swear by Amazon to save £££ on denim. Here’s how…

Denim is one of the hardest working items in our wardrobe but, if you’re anything like me, you’ll likely find shopping for it equally as hard. From tricky sizing to harsh changing room lighting, updating my denim pieces always feels like a mammoth task, so anything that makes it just that little bit easier is always a big plus from me.

So, when I noticed Amazon were stocking my favourite Levi’s jeans while placing my regular order of sellotape and washing up liquid (because I really am that lazy) my interest was piqued. After all, there’s no denying the convenience Amazon offers: next day delivery, the opportunity to try things on in front of my own mirror and in most cases free returns - that’s a no-brainer for any stressed shopper. Add to that the discounts on offer this Amazon Prime Day and you’ve got my new favourite denim shopping ritual.

But, while Amazon may offer ease in some respects, there are a few tips I stick by to ensure I’m not only getting the best deals but also the best quality buys. Want to know how? Keep scrolling for my tips on how to ace Amazon denim shopping, as well as the pieces I’ve added to my basket this year.

My top tips for buying denim on Prime Day

Focus on quality brands

It’s an undeniable fact that shopping on Amazon can be a bit of a minefield, especially if you want to guarantee credibility and quality in what you’re buying. When it comes to shopping for denim I always look for tried and trusted brands that I love - particularly for high street jeans, and luckily, Amazon has them in abundance. Think Levi’s, Pepe Jeans G-Star Raw and Wrangler, to name a few. To guarantee you’re getting it from the real deal, always check the store you’re buying from, located just under the item name. It should link you back to the brand's Amazon store front so you can guarantee you’re shopping from the source.

Opt for classic silhouettes

Let’s be real, jean shopping can be difficult at the best of times, from knowing you’re size to what shape works best for your body shape, finding the perfect pair of jeans is pretty much on par with finding the holy grail. I always tend to stick to classic silhouettes rather than trend-led pieces as there's less room for error and it means they'll last in your wardrobe for seasons to come. This season I’ll be stocking up on straight leg jeans in the form of the Levi’s 501 Crops and Pepe Jean’s denim midi skirt for a nod to the 90's.

Read the reviews

One of the great things about shopping on Amazon is the reviews left by other eager shoppers like yourself. These are especially handy when it comes to shopping for denim as you can check what other people advise in terms of the fit. Do they suggest sizing down? Are the dark denim wash slightly looser than the other colourways? Did the colour run after the first wash? All this and more will most likely be answered in the review section and if it isn’t you can ask the retailer yourself. Handy!