Amazon Prime Day 2020: all the best deals to watch out for

Amazon Prime Day 2020 kicks off on 13th October 2020. Here's everything to know from the best deals to how to become a Prime customer...

2020 has ramped up our online shopping habits, with the COVID-19 imposed restrictions and lockdown measures forcing us to get our buzz from online purchases.

Beauty, fashion, tech, books, homeware – you name it, we’ve been buying it – and more often than not, from Amazon – especially when there’s a good bargain.

It’s unsurprising therefore that we’re counting down the days until Amazon Prime Day.

For those who are new to the joys of Amazon Prime Day, the date is an opportunity for Amazon Prime customers to shop with huge and exclusive discounts.

It’s essentially a mini Black Friday on Amazon but just for Prime customers.

With the upcoming date now announced, it’s time to get planning to make the most of the money-saving deals.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2020?

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is in October this year, running from Tuesday 13th October 2020 at 12am to Wednesday 14th October 2020 at 12pm. Amazon Prime Day is usually held in July, but it has been delayed this year due to the impact of Coronavirus and the demands that it has put on online shopping and delivery.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a day (well, 36 hours) of eye-watering discounts from the e-tailer, with 2020 being its sixth year ever. On 13th October 2020, Amazon will be slashing its prices on everything from tech to fashion for all Prime customers, and you’ll want to jump on board. Over 100,000 products are going to be on offer – including some of Amazon’s own products like the Alexa and Kindle – so now’s the time to buy if they’ve been collecting dust in your wish list. New deals will be rolled out as often as every five minutes.

Is Amazon Prime Day better than Black Friday?

On Amazon, Prime Day and Black Friday are fairly similar, with the site offering big discounts on both occasions. Most other retailers however only celebrate Black Friday, so there will be a much bigger choice when shopping for Black Friday.

If you plan well and do both, you can scatter your money-spending over two months rather than one.

Do any other sites offer Amazon Prime Day deals?

Only Amazon marks Amazon Prime Day, but other retailers that offer price matches, including John Lewis, have been known to offer the same deals on selected products over Prime Day.

How can I access Amazon Prime Day deals?

In order to access Amazon Prime Day deals and snag the discounts, you need to be an Amazon Prime member. But, it doesn’t have to cost you anything, with the e-tailer offering a 30 day trial so you can just sign up for a free month-long Amazon Prime membership for the shopping festivities.

Beyond access to Amazon Prime day, members also get bumped up to a higher priority delivery tier with free same- and one-day delivery services. You’ll also get access to all the shows on Amazon Prime Video, as well as Prime Reading and Prime Music as well. Not to mention, you will be able to get half an hour’s worth of early access to any of their Amazon Lightning Deals, meaning you’ll get to beat the crowd to amazing bargains before they sell out.

Sign up: Amazon Prime 30 day free trial

What deals can we expect from Amazon Prime Day?

With literally thousands of deals across Amazon’s broad selection, there’s going to be two types of bargains: Deals of the Day and Lightning Deals.

Amazon Lightning Deals

While Amazon usually does Lightning Deals, on this very special day they should be rolling them out as often as every five minutes. To add pressure, these deals will come with a little timer and availability bar showing how many are left in stock. Here’s a top tip: if you put a Lightning Deal into your shopping cart, be sure to buy it within 15 minutes! After that, Amazon will automatically eject the item and you’ll have to fight the rest of the crowd for it again.

If you’ve missed out on anything, you can always try your luck by joining a waitlist on a product – in case they restock, or somebody changes their mind about a big purchase. Another benefit of having a Prime membership on this hallowed day is that you’ll be able to receive your products in as short a time as one hour – but don’t panic if that’s ideal – you can turn on No-Rush Delivery and it’ll stagger your delivery period.

We’ll be collecting all the best deals across fashion, home, tech and more, so you don’t have to go digging through hundreds of thousands of deals for the best ones.

For now, let’s take a look at our favourite Amazon Prime Deals that we saw last year – fingers crossed some of these pop up again this year!

The Jabra Elite 65ts were available for £105, meaning a £45 discount on the wireless earbuds which also work with Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri. They also have a charging case which adds 15 hours of charge life, making last year’s deal a bargain.

In 2019, Amazon knocked 20% off all their own devices, and the Kindle Paperwhite went from £119.99 to just £79.99. Hopefully there will be more epic savings if you’re looking for an e-reader this year.

The Panasonic Lumix TZ100 with a 10x zoom and quality sensor had a huge £117 knocked off the price tag, making it £282. So if you’re looking for a camera this year, let’s hope that we’ll see deals as good as this again.

With so many people on the hunt for an iPhone at a bargain price, Amazon slashed the price of the iPhone 8 64GB, 128GB and 256GB models, with the latter going from £749 to £599.20. Now that’s what we call a deal – so fingers crossed they’ll repeat it this month!

The double mattress – 135 x 190 cm – has three-layer memory foam with a ‘medium firm feel’ and was on offer for £305. So keep an eye on them this year!

For £500 customers were able to get their hands on this robot vacuum, knocking £299 off the retail price. It works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice controls, and can be used on carpets and hardwood flooring.

Last year Amazon reduced the Ticwatch S2 smartwatch by £49, making it just £111 in the Prime deal. If it appears again it’ll be a steal as it is waterproof, has GPS and includes heart monitoring and runs.

With everyone turning their hand to baking this year, it would be great if Amazon repeats their 2019 deal – reducing this stand mixer to £169, a saving of £145.

These classic headphones were reduced by £54, coming in at £143 last year. They’re easy to use and come in a range of colours and styles, making them a no-brainer for anyone who wants quality headphones that also look cool.

The Echo Dot was on sale for £22, and the Echo Show reduced to £159.99. Will the smart speakers be part of the deals list this year? Let’s hope so!

As part of the 20% off deal across all Amazon devices, the Fire HD 10 saw a price plunge from £149.99 to £94.99.

This light laptop with a 13 inch screen retailed for £749, but with £70 off in the Amazon Prime 2019 deals it came in at just £679. Excellent.

At £225, last year saw a £104 reduction in retail price for these impressive headphones which are super stylish.

This popular phone generally retailed for £338 but was available for £225, giving customers a saving of £113. With two front-facing cameras and 32GB of storage, it’s easy to see why so many people picked one up last year.

Amazon Prime Day runs from midday on Tuesday 13th October and will run for 36 hours, ending at midnight on Wednesday 14th October. However some of the deals above are flash deals, so you’ll have to keep an eye on when certain offers expire.

Eat your heart out, Black Friday.