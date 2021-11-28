If there’s ever a time to get started, or ahead of your Christmas shopping it’s Black Friday, the cyber weekend that follows it and Cyber Monday. The shopping event can feel overwhelming with an endless stream of deals, offers and discounts. But, if you have a plan of action and a list of people you need to shop for it can be a gorgeous way to tick off your entire Christmas gift list in an afternoon.
Finding the perfect gift for the man in your life is notoriously tricky. There’s a few classic go-to’s that you can always count on (think, a new fragrance, tech or a nice shirt) but with the same few gifts always pushed out on rotation every year it can sometimes feel impossible to find something meaningful amongst the vast selection of socks – don’t worry, our guide is sock free.
So, no matter what you’re celebrating – Christmas, his pre-Christmas birthday or another special occasion we’ve got all the inspiration you need in our edit of the best gifts for men. Including inspiration for all the men in your life, from your grandad to your dad, husband, son, brother and so on.
Amazon Echo Dot
Save 53% was £39.99 now £18.99
Amazon’s most popular smart speaker: now with a fabric design and improved speaker for richer and louder sound. Voice control your music: stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, TuneIn and others. With the updated ability to also listen to audiobooks from Audible.
New Balance 500
Save 25% was £60 now £45.12
Timeless yet playful this classic pair of New Balance are a fashion-forward choice.
Sealskins Waterproof beanie hat
Save 21% was £30 now £23.70
Woven with three layers of considered construction for warmth, durability and waterproofing. Ideal for outdoorsy types.
Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet
Save 47% was £149.99 now £79,99
Vivid full HD with more than 2 million pixels, immersive Dolby Atmos and a 10% brighter display make films, TV episodes, games, apps, ebooks and songs look and sound amazing.
Oral-B Smart6 Electric Toothbrush
Save 73% was £219.99 now £58.88
Save an incredible £161 on this hi-tech toothbrush from Oral-B.
Evansea Merlot, x6 75cl bottles
Save 20% was £36.99 now £29.59
With over 400 5-start reviews this cheap and cheerful South African Merlot is one to indulge in. Soft, creamy and chocolatey notes, dusky spice, rich hedgerow fruits and a distinctly leafy finish.
Trespass padded jacket
Save 45% was £59.99 now £32.99
There are thousands of five-star reviews, raving about the quality of this padded down-style jacket.
Wordsworth & Black Fountain Pen Set
Save 37% was £22.95 now £14.36
The beautifully balanced metallic design adds a touch of modern class to your daily routine. Wordsworth has combined the weight of superior metals perfectly weighted and balanced for a premium writing experience. This refillable modern fountain pen delivers refined style and exceptionally smooth writing.
Fitbit Versa 3
Save 30% was £199 now £139
With Built-In GPS a 24/7 Heart Rate monitor, access to Store & Play Music, Active Zone Minutes (the feature alerts you to which heart rate zone you’re in so you can see if you’re working hard enough to reach your goals) and a “Built-In Voice Assistant: Use Amazon Alexa to check the weather, set reminders, etc.”
Black Rock Grill Lava Stone Steak Cooking Rock
Save 20% was £49.95 now £39.99
Upgrade steak night with this super sleek board. Ideal for starters, entrees and mains. The Lava Stone rock is chunky enough for a 10oz/12oz (300+gram) ribeye or rump steak.
Savisto Wine Aerator
Save 15% was £12.99 now £11
With a built-in filter, designed to ensure a better tasting glass of wine in less time than can conventionally be achieved. The Savisto wine aerator expedites this process, allowing the wine to breathe far more rapidly. Breaking down tannins within the wine, resulting in a better bouquet, enhanced flavour and smoother finish.