Shop the cover: Get Felicity Jones' glamorous cover looks
We welcomed British actress Felicity Jones to join us for our Christmas issue. On a chic rooftop—the Corinthia no less—in the heart of London, Jones known for her captivating performances in films like The Theory of Everything and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, is redefining elegance with a modern edge. Embracing a bold look that reflects her evolving identity both on and off the screen, Jones effortlessly blends sophistication with a hint of rebellion.
Speaking with our team days after the London shoot, the actress discussed personal evolution, motherhood and reclaiming her artistic narrative. In her latest role, The Brutalist, Jones conveys key messages about resilience, determination, and inner strength—her character Erzsébet demonstrates her commitment to portraying women of multitudes, who possess depth and quiet power.
But back to fashion. Jones fully embraces her self-described "tiny bit Wednesday Addams" aesthetic, sporting a dramatic black Chloe dress and Gucci sling-backs that perfectly captures her current style evolution on the cover. Inside, Jones shows us how to nail party dressing for Christmas and beyond, with showstoppers from Versace, Chanel, Gucci and Miu Miu, which you can shop below. You're welcome.
Shop the look
Be the moment in this figure hugging structured red dress by way of Versace.
A lighter version of the dress Felicity wore, this one is perfect for summer wedding.
This lingerie set is covered in subtle Gg monograms and proves that elevated basics are the ultimate in luxury.
A really good LBD is essential for a modern woman's wardrobe. This one, by way of Miu Miu, has a dramatic scooping neckline and subtly structured shoulders. It's tres chic.
For a quick way to inject some glamour—and fun—into your party outfit, why not try a pair of tights complete with sparkly gemstones. They'll turn even the most boring outfit into something special.
You can't go wrong with Gucci—these Signoria slingback pumps will go with pretty much anything in your wardrobe and be worn for years to come.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Lisa Oxenham is a trailblazing beauty editor, journalist, stylist, and creative director with over 20 years of transformative impact in the beauty industry. As the Beauty and Style Director at Marie Claire UK, she orchestrates high-profile shoots with celebrities and influencers, creating visually stunning and globally resonant content.
A passionate advocate for sustainability, Lisa serves on the Advisory Board for the British Beauty Council's Sustainable Beauty Coalition and the Media Advisory Board. She is also an ambassador for the Soil Association certification and the Amazon Research Institute. Through her "In The Loop" column, she keeps readers informed about the latest advancements in sustainable beauty and supports brands that champion environmental causes, emphasising the need for the beauty industry to reset its priorities.
Lisa's influence extends beyond words; she directs inspiring short films on sustainability and challenges in the beauty industry and is a sought-after public speaker. Recently recognised in the Who’s Who in Natural Beauty 2023, she also champions mental health and eco-conscious practices, demonstrating that glamour and environmental responsibility can coexist beautifully.
-
Heard of the 6-6-6 walking challenge? After trying for a week, I'm not a fan - here's how I made it work for me
Worth a try? Or worth side stepping?
By Rebecca Shepherd
-
I'm a Parisian fashion editor who swears by these French fashion brands
Très, très chic
By Penny Goldstone
-
After years using aerosols, I'm now a total convert to powder dry shampoos—here's why
Precise application
By Rebecca Fearn