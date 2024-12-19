We welcomed British actress Felicity Jones to join us for our Christmas issue. On a chic rooftop—the Corinthia no less—in the heart of London, Jones known for her captivating performances in films like The Theory of Everything and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, is redefining elegance with a modern edge. Embracing a bold look that reflects her evolving identity both on and off the screen, Jones effortlessly blends sophistication with a hint of rebellion.

Speaking with our team days after the London shoot, the actress discussed personal evolution, motherhood and reclaiming her artistic narrative. In her latest role, The Brutalist, Jones conveys key messages about resilience, determination, and inner strength—her character Erzsébet demonstrates her commitment to portraying women of multitudes, who possess depth and quiet power.

But back to fashion. Jones fully embraces her self-described "tiny bit Wednesday Addams" aesthetic, sporting a dramatic black Chloe dress and Gucci sling-backs that perfectly captures her current style evolution on the cover. Inside, Jones shows us how to nail party dressing for Christmas and beyond, with showstoppers from Versace, Chanel, Gucci and Miu Miu, which you can shop below. You're welcome.

Shop the look

Versace, Corset Draped Leather Midi Dress £6,380 at Farfetch Be the moment in this figure hugging structured red dress by way of Versace.

Chanel, Embroidered Cotton Poplin & Lace White Skirt £8,920 at Chanel A lighter version of the dress Felicity wore, this one is perfect for summer wedding.

Gucci, Gg Embroidered Tulle Lingerie Set £670 at Gucci This lingerie set is covered in subtle Gg monograms and proves that elevated basics are the ultimate in luxury.

Miu Miu Natté Dress £2,951 at Miu Miu A really good LBD is essential for a modern woman's wardrobe. This one, by way of Miu Miu, has a dramatic scooping neckline and subtly structured shoulders. It's tres chic.

Calzedonia, Shiny Tights With Gemstones £26.99 at Calzedonia For a quick way to inject some glamour—and fun—into your party outfit, why not try a pair of tights complete with sparkly gemstones. They'll turn even the most boring outfit into something special.

Gucci, Signoria Patent Leather Slingback Pumps £840 at Mytheresa You can't go wrong with Gucci—these Signoria slingback pumps will go with pretty much anything in your wardrobe and be worn for years to come.