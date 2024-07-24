I'm a UK 16 and this is how I'm styling summer's sheer trend

This season, sheer fabrics aren’t just a fleeting trend but a statement of confidence and elegance. From delicate chiffons to intricate lace, sheer pieces offer a tantalising glimpse at what lies beneath, playing with layers and textures to create looks that are both daring and refined in equal measure.

As someone who wears a UK 16, sheer fabrics such as tulle, chiffon, lace, and silk have been my go-to when I want to wear something sexy yet elegant. Some of my favourite designers including Carolina Herrera, Michael Kors, and Coach frequently play with fabrics and volume, whilst Dolce & Gabbana has mastered the art of sheer design, with airy longline trench coats and voluminous pussy-bow blouses. They remind me of some of earlier pieces in my wardrobe from Chloe, that I still wear to this day.

Knowing what pieces to buy and how to style them can be tricky so I have curated an edit of my favourite sheer wardrobe must-haves and share my top styling tips on how to wear them...

Lace Co-ords

Looking for a go-to date outfit? Slip into this amazing co-ord from Skin. Crafted from recycled lace, the coverage of the trousers paired with their transparency is the perfect mix. Style with with a bold red lip and a hint of mascara, and if you first want to dip your toe into this trend, then the camisole is a no-brainer. It’s super versatile and easily styled with your favourite jeans.

Adore the look but need a budget-friendly alternative? Discover Topshop's black lace co-ord for a similar look at a fraction of the price!

Summer Dresses

When it comes to sheer dresses I'm drawn to intricate designs, unique cuts, and a touch of drapery. I adore pieces that sculpt and shape through meticulous fabric placement. This is what Christopher Esber does best and I particularly adore this highlighter green dress for summer. For those seeking size-inclusive brands with impeccable fit and feel, Paloma Wool is a favourite. This off-the-shoulder dress is in a cotton and silk blend so it would work all year round and is super flattering. Style with a leather jacket or cardigan.

Bodysuit Staples

As someone who loves a trouser suit for all occasions, having a bodysuit in my wardrobe is key. With a perfectly tucked-in fit, a bodysuit will make sure your outfit has a smooth finish, making a simple sheer mesh bodysuit a great layering piece.

I adore the sculpted feeling of Wolford bodysuits - the floral motif of this style adds a touch of understated glamour. Norma Kamali is one of my favourite designers and is known for bold cuts and dreamy fabrics. Every woman should have one of her sheer black blouses in their wardrobe. I love this one in particular because you can style it modestly with a cami underneath, or be a bit more daring with just a bra without feeling too exposed.

Investment Pieces

Having a sheer longline blazer or cape in your wardrobe can be super useful. If I was looking to invest in a piece that felt timeless yet coo, it would be this sheer D&G silk longline shirt dress. I would wear it as a jacket with silk trousers and a matching cami underneath.

Rick Owens has also been my go-to inspiration for effortless style - this sheer cape is the perfect piece to throw on year-round, instantly elevating any outfit when you're in a rush - but still want to feel polished. Dress it up with sheer ruffles from Christopher Esber for added flair.

Organza

If you aren't already on the organza train, it's time to jump on it, as its perfect for adding a touch of femininity and sculpted drapery to your look. From jackets, to shawls, Marina Rinaldi is my go-to as it's known for it's exquisite fabrics and fit, and has been leading the way for plus-size women in fashion since 1980.

Corsetry

Corsets with built-in bustiers hold a special allure for me, especially as I have a larger bust. They're the perfect mix of sexy and sophisticated, sculpting the silhouette beautifully. Dolce & Gabbana is my go-to for this look, forever capturing the essence of a sophisticated and alluring woman in it's designs. When I think of David Koma’s designs, I’m drawn to the craftsmanship he brings to sheer fabrics. This bodysuit epitomises summer style and is versatile enough to pair effortlessly with trousers, shorts, or a maxi skirt.

The Ruched Maxi Dress

This Mugler piece is a timeless investment. It’s sheer and stretchy material flatters all body shapes and with a high neckline and long sleeves, this dress is a great transitional all-year-round piece. Swap out a typical lace bra for a structured black satin corset bustier underneath to enhance your silhouette.

Sheer Trousers

A playful approach to embracing the sheer trend lies in your trouser selection. COS excels in paired back cool and case in point are these sheer straight-leg trousers - a versatile piece will seamlessly transition from the office to cocktails with friends.

If you're looking for an everyday sheer trouser that combines comfort and style then look no further than the Miaou Alana Pant. The nostalgic cut evokes memories of my teenage years, but with a contemporary twist. I love pairing them with chunky platform heels for an elevated look.

Sheer Skirts

While sheer fabrics dominated this season, one standout piece has to be the sheer skirt and this distressed-effect Diesel skirt is such a standout piece. Pair it with a nude cami and organza shawl or layer it with the Nina Ricci pussy bow blouse and a Rick Owens cape for a gothic chic appeal. For the perfect everyday skirt, look no further than Topshop's ruffle midi skirt, which is such a flattering shape, and if black feels a little too heavy in summer then opt for pretty pastels. ELOQUII offers some of the best options for curves.

Blouses

While some gravitate towards LBDs, my go-to option is a sheer blouse. Embracing my curves, I love to pair some high-waisted and wide-leg trousers with a tucked-in blouse, styled with a pair of towering six-inch platforms. The added height lengthens my legs and gives the look a chic retro vibe.

It's the versatility of a pussy bow blouse that has me hooked. The low-cut neckline and billowy, fluted sleeves of this Nina Ricci piece is the dream but I do have a soft spot for lace too. The a-line sleeves of this L'Agence blouse are super flattering or for more of a statement I'd opt for this metallic sheer shirt from Reformation, which offers extended sizing.