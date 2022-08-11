Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

If you were to question a product’s popularity, its potential to sell out is undeniably an important factor to consider. French fashion label Sézane is all too familiar with this concept. Known for its quality wardrobe essentials and versatile basics, the brand often creates in-demand items that tend to sell out rather quickly.

The Pippa dress is a prime example, having already sold out the first time it was released. Sézane gives its customers the option to sign up and be emailed upon an item’s return, and impressively, the Pippa dress has garnered a 12,000-person waitlist. Talk about in-demand.

Available in several colourways, including black, green, yellow and pink, the dress features a side tie detail, cap sleeves and thigh-high side split. Given it’s made from organic cotton, it will also be breathable and will help to keep you cool in the summer months.

Sézane prides itself on creating quality items that will last and outlive transient trends. Pippa definitely falls into this category, offering a timeless aesthetic that feels extremely versatile. There’s little wonder the dress is so coveted when you can easily see yourself wearing it to the office, on the weekend and everywhere in between.

Luckily, it’s finally back in stock. Keep scrolling to shop the dress before it (inevitably) sells out again.