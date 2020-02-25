Saint Laurent gives us the female Bond we’ve all been waiting for

The venue
Saint Laurent always shows its Paris Fashion Week show at the Fontaine du Trocadéro, overlooking the Eiffel Tower. However this season things were a little different, due in no small part to the rain (yes even in beautiful Paris we must make allowances for the weather).
A black tent was erected, and inside guests walked a cream carpet which also served as a backdrop to the catwalk. For the show, lights went out, with only white spotlights putting the focus on the models – a nod to the famous Bond film opening credits.
The collection
If James Bond were a woman, this is what she would wear. Part femme fatale, part spy, she wears patent leather trousers with sheer blouses, pencil skirts with lacy bras.
But she is also confident enough to embrace masculine clothing, such as 80s power blazers, and in fact she dresses them up even more with chunky costume jewellery.
She also embraces colour, opting to mix in the classic Saint Laurent black with shades of chocolate, red wine and scarlet.
The accessories
The FROW
The standout piece