THOMAS SABO ambassador Rita Ora talks jewellery essentials and her favourite SS20 pieces

Rita Ora was announced to be the global brand ambassador for German jewellery brand THOMAS SABO last summer, recently launching the SS20 collection.

What can we expect from the new season, The Magic of Jewellery? Bright rainbow hues across a variety of romantic designs – from colourful butterfly rings to golden bird earrings.

‘There is nothing better than to represent a brand, which has values that I believe in,’ Rita told Marie Claire‘s Digital Features Editor Jenny Proudfoot in a sit down ahead of Berlin Fashion Week. ‘Thomas, the man behind the brand, has created a real legacy – strong jewellery designs that are both high-quality yet affordable. He is inspiring so many women to transform any look into something personal with jewellery. I own pieces from his collections from when I was younger that I’m still very attached to.’

Here, Rita opens up about her love of jewellery and what she thinks about THOMAS SABO’s SS20 collection…

Tell me about your collaboration with THOMAS SABO

The creative team from THOMAS SABO approached me and asked if I wanted to become part of their “The Magic of Jewellery – the Magic of being a woman” campaign. The brand has a very diverse collection that can be individually combined and this really matches my philosophy of how to style jewellery – since I believe that perfect style is always perfectly you. With my THOMAS SABO campaign I want to empower women to experience the magical boost of jewellery but also give inspiration for authentic, vibrant looks.

What was your favourite part of the process?

I was very much involved in the creative briefing from THOMAS SABO in terms of styling, set up and overall look. For me it is important, that I’m not just modelling for a brand, but that I am able to show my personality and really represent the campaign. The new SS20 campaign images have a very natural, soft, sunny and dreamy look and feel and I love how our photographer Cass Bird captured this in excellent images.

What are your favourite pieces from the new collection?

I have been wearing pieces from their Magic Cat line since June and love the fact that THOMAS SABO is extending the range with some new pieces from spring/summer onwards.

How important to you is jewellery for completing an outfit?

I love playing with fashion and being able to express myself through my style. Fashion for me is freedom! My outfits always come complete with jewellery. I think jewellery is a reflection of a person’s signature style and reveals a lot about the personality. There are pieces that show my past, present and future and the way I mix & match them allows me to personalise my style.

Describe your typical jewellery style

My jewellery style is different every day, but always recognisable. I like glitz and I like bold signature pieces that liven up my look. But most importantly, I always make sure to give my outfits a personal note. If I had to describe my style to three words: empowering, confident, and authentic.

What piece of jewellery holds the most sentimental value for you?

There is a special piece, which I received from my grandmother – her engagement ring. At that time, she had given her wedding ring to my older sister. I was so jealous so she gave me her engagement ring, which I have kept as a special treasure since then.

Do you have any jewellery rules?

There are no rules when it comes to style! Just feel free to be yourself! I love being able to add a personal touch to an outfit. Sometimes I will wear everything at once – glitter, glam and colours! On other days, I just wear jeans, with my hair put up and a lot of jewellery along with it – and of course a pair of statement shoes. I love playing with fashion and being able to express myself. Any look you choose should boost your confidence, but you also need to feel comfortable wearing it.