Some of the rarest Hermès handbags have just gone on sale

If you want to own a piece of fashion history, or make a sound investment (yep, certain designers and styles do increase in value over time), then start saving up now, because Christie’s London have started a huge handbag auction, which includes some of the rarest Hermès Birkin handbags we’ve seen.

Remember this is the handbag that is so covetable that even Samantha Jones couldn’t get her hands on one in Sex And The City (we’d have pretended it was for a celebrity too).

The auction, which runs until 25th June includes Kelly bags from over the years, in virtually every colour and material under the sun, from a 2007 rose dragée swift leather to the 2016 orange ostrich leather, and the more classic tan leather Kelly 35 from 2001.

You will have to dig deep for these, as bidding starts around the £3k mark, however according to all the experts they will not lose value.

But thought I’ve highlighted the Kelly bags, the auction actually includes loads more iconic styles, from the Dior Lady D to other collectable handbags by Chanel, Fendi and Dior.

Estimates range from £800 to £80,000, so there will be options for, well not every budget, but not just millionaires. If you’re looking for an even more vintage collectable, from 31st July, Christie’s will have an auction of handbags, accessories and travel, from 1920 to now, including the very best of Hermès, Chanel, Dior, Bottega, Celine and Louis Vuitton.