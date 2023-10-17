This is why I'll be adding the Rabanne H&M collaboration to my forever wardrobe

I've been a fan of H&M designer collaborations for a long time, and still own several pieces from previous collections. My favourite is probably a sequin floral slip dress from the Erdem collab, and I'm still reeling from missing out on the Balmain embellished blazer.

On an intern's salary when these collabs first started dropping, they were my ticket into the designer wardrobe I aspired to, minus the hefty price tag. Now, I still look forward to the annual collection, as year after year, designer after designer, I've found pieces that have truly transcended trends, and lasted in quality. The true definition of an investment, regardless of the price.

The Rabanne x H&M lookbook has been released, and I've already earmarked some pieced for party seasons to come. Here's everything you need to know about it.

(Image credit: H&M)

When is the Rabanne H&M collection launching?

You'll be able to shop the Rabbane H&M collection online and in selected stores on 9th November.

(Image credit: H&M)

How much will the Rabanne H&M collection cost?

Prices for the womenswear collection will start at £64.99 for accessories such as earrings, as well as each of the knitted top and matching trousers pictured above. The homeware line starts at £14.99 for a hair towel.

What's in the Rabanne H&M collection?

The collection includes womenswear, menswear and homeware, and carries the signature Rabanne DNA. Think disco bags, sequin dresses, floral separates, as well as signature athleisurewear and outerwear including a fabulous faux fur coat. Take a peek at the lookbook below.