This is why I'll be adding the Rabanne H&M collaboration to my forever wardrobe
A sneak peek at all the looks
I've been a fan of H&M designer collaborations for a long time, and still own several pieces from previous collections. My favourite is probably a sequin floral slip dress from the Erdem collab, and I'm still reeling from missing out on the Balmain embellished blazer.
On an intern's salary when these collabs first started dropping, they were my ticket into the designer wardrobe I aspired to, minus the hefty price tag. Now, I still look forward to the annual collection, as year after year, designer after designer, I've found pieces that have truly transcended trends, and lasted in quality. The true definition of an investment, regardless of the price.
The Rabanne x H&M lookbook has been released, and I've already earmarked some pieced for party seasons to come. Here's everything you need to know about it.
When is the Rabanne H&M collection launching?
You'll be able to shop the Rabbane H&M collection online and in selected stores on 9th November.
How much will the Rabanne H&M collection cost?
Prices for the womenswear collection will start at £64.99 for accessories such as earrings, as well as each of the knitted top and matching trousers pictured above. The homeware line starts at £14.99 for a hair towel.
What's in the Rabanne H&M collection?
The collection includes womenswear, menswear and homeware, and carries the signature Rabanne DNA. Think disco bags, sequin dresses, floral separates, as well as signature athleisurewear and outerwear including a fabulous faux fur coat. Take a peek at the lookbook below.
Penny Goldstone is the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, covering everything from catwalk trends to royal fashion and the latest high street and Instagram must-haves.
Penny grew up in France and studied languages and law at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris before moving to the UK for her MA in multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University. She moved to the UK permanently and has never looked back (though she does go back regularly to stock up on cheese and wine).
Although she's always loved fashion - she used to create scrapbooks of her favourite trends and looks, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss' boho phase - her first job was at MoneySavingExpert.com, sourcing the best deals for everything from restaurants to designer sales.
However she quit after two years to follow her true passion, fashion journalism, and after many years of internships and freelance stints at magazines including Red, Cosmopolitan, Stylist and Good Housekeeping, landed her dream job as the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK.
Her favourite part of the job is discovering new brands and meeting designers, and travelling the world to attend events and fashion shows. Seeing her first Chanel runway IRL at Paris Fashion Week was a true pinch-me moment.
