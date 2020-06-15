The Queen changed this aspect of her Trooping the Colour outfit for the first time in years

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

This weekend saw Queen Elizabeth II celebrate her official birthday with Trooping the Colour, though this year it was very different to say the least.

Instead of the usual fanfare and parade, the Welsh Guard performed a pared back ceremony, which The Queen watched at a safe distance.

One thing that the monarch didn’t tone down though was her outfit, and she donned her usual colourful attire for the occasion.

Whilst last year she had opted for a more muted pink, this year she went for a pale blue-green brocade suit by one of her favourite designers, Stewart Parvin.

She wore a statement Rachel Trevor-Morgan hat to match, and of course accessorised with her pearl necklace and earrings.

Queen Elizabeth II also wore a brooch, and as with many she has worn in the past, it wasn’t without its own significance – just recently she wore her grandmother’s brooch for her televised Coronavirus address.

The particular style she wore at the weekend was a diamond leek, which is the symbol of the Welsh Guards, who of course performed this weekend.

It’s a bit of a departure from her usual piece of choice, the Grenadier Guards’ Badge, which she wears each year for the Trooping the Colour celebrations.

The badge features a leek for the Welsh Guards, a thistle for the Scots Guards’, St George’s Cross for the Coldstream Guard and a shamrock for the Irish one.

It’s thought the Queen chose the leek to single the Welsh Guard out on this occasion.