Queen Elizabeth has a secret message engraved on her wedding ring

The Queen and Prince Philip were married for over 70 years, and it’s clear the pair were besotted with each other.

Her Majesty left a private note on her husband’s casket signed with her nickname, Lilibet, which is incidentally the name of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s newborn daughter.

On their wedding day, Philip even presented the Queen with some thoughtful gifts. First off, there was of course her engagement ring.

The consort designed it himself, using diamonds with a special history, as they came from a tiara belonging to his own mother.

But what few people are aware of is that he also had a special message engraved in Queen Elizabeth’s wedding ring, which was made from a nugget of Welsh gold, like all wedding rings in the royal family.

Sadly (though oh-so-romantic) only three people are said to know what the message actually says: the couple and the engraver.

Ingrid Seward, author of a biography of Prince Philip, reveals: ‘She never takes it off and inside the ring is an inscription. No one knows what it says, other than the engraver, the Queen and her husband.’

We’d like to think it included her nickname, Lilibet, or his lesser known pet name for her, ‘cabbage’.