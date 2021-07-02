The significance behind the Princess Diana statue outfit

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince William and Prince Harry reunited yesterday to unveil the Princess Diana statue, on what would have been their mother’s 60th birthday.

In a joint statement, they said, ‘Today, on what would have been our Mother’s 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character – qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better.

‘Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and legacy.’

The statue, created by sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley, who also created the Queen’s effigy stamped on British coins, is of Princess Diana surrounded by three children.

She is wearing a shirt, pencil skirt and large belt, as well as mocassins and statement pearl earrings. Although simple, the outfit is rather significant.

According to Kensington Palace, it is meant to represent ‘her character and compassion’.

In a statement, it said, ‘The figure of Diana, Princess of Wales, is surrounded by three children who represent the universality and generational impact of The Princess’ work. The portrait and style of dress was based on the final period of her life as she gained confidence in her role as an ambassador for humanitarian causes and aims to convey her character and compassion’.